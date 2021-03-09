Kanazawa University research: Kanazawa University launches the Kanazawa University NanoLSI Podcast

Podcast links

Google https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xNzA0NDc1LnJzcw?sa=X&ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwjQo9rVwY7vAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAw

Apple

https://podcasts.apple.com/jp/podcast/kanazawa-university-nanolsi-podcast/id1554697815

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/74dI8wCu4ByqOHmCNZfBrr

Podcast Description

The Kanazawa University Podcast offers updates of the latest news and research at the NanoLSI WPI Kanazawa University. The Nano Life Science Institute (NanoLSI) at Kanazawa University was established in 2017 as part of the World Premier International (WPI) Research Center Initiative of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT).

Researchers at the NanoLSI are combining their cutting-edge expertise in scanning probe microscopy to establish 'nano-endoscopic techniques' to directly image, analyze, and manipulate biomolecules for insights into mechanisms governing life phenomena such as diseases.

First four episodes feature conversations with overseas principal investigators located in Canada, Finland, United Kingdom, and Germany.

Episode one

Mark MacLachlan: Biocompatible atomic force microscope tips for chemically probing living cells

Professor Mark MacLachlan is an overseas-based principal investigator at the NanoLSI WPI Kanazawa University and faculty at the University of British Columbia. Here, he describes his research on the development of AFM tips functionalized with innovative cellulose nanocrystals for ultra-low invasive insights into the chemical composition of living cells.

Episode two

Adam Foster: Computational physics for modelling complex scanning probe images

Professor Adam Foster is an overseas PI at the WPI Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI) and leader of the Surface and Interfaces at the Nanoscale at Aalto University in Finland. Here, he describes his research on computational physics for modelling complex scanning probe images and the development of sophisticated machine learning software for running semi-autonomous SPM systems.

Episode three

Yuri Korchev: Innovative nanopipette nanoprobe-based scanning ion conductance microscopy for imaging of living cells

Professor Yuri Korchev is an overseas PI of the Nanometrology group of the WPI NanoLSI and a professor at the Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College London. Here, he describes his research on cutting-edge scanning ion conductance microscopy for the life sciences in particular the development of innovative non-invasive nanopipette nanoprobes for simultaneous acquisition of 3D topography and biochemical imaging of living cells.

Episode four

Alexander S. Mikhailov: Simple computational models for exploring complex bio-dynamic phenomena

Professor Alexander S. Mikhailov is an overseas Computational Science group of the WPI NanoLSI and a professor at the Department of Physical Chemistry at the Fritz Haber Institute, Berlin. Here, he describes his research on computational molecular biophysics as a powerful approach for simulating the dynamics of complex biological structures ranging from single molecules to the cell.

Further information

WPI-NanoLSI Kanazawa University

Hiroe Yoneda

Vice Director of Public Affairs

WPI Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI)

Kanazawa University

Kakuma-machi, Kanazawa 920-1192 Japan

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +81 (76) 234-4550

About Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI)

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/

Nano Life Science Institute (NanoLSI), Kanazawa University is a research center established in 2017 as part of the World Premier International Research Center Initiative of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. The objective of this initiative is to form world-tier research centers. NanoLSI combines the foremost knowledge of bio-scanning probe microscopy to establish 'nano-endoscopic techniques' to directly image, analyze, and manipulate biomolecules for insights into mechanisms governing life phenomena such as diseases.

About Kanazawa University

http://www.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/e/

As the leading comprehensive university on the Sea of Japan coast, Kanazawa University has contributed greatly to higher education and academic research in Japan since it was founded in 1949. The University has three colleges and 17 schools offering courses in subjects that include medicine, computer engineering, and humanities.

The University is located on the coast of the Sea of Japan in Kanazawa – a city rich in history and culture. The city of Kanazawa has a highly respected intellectual profile since the time of the fiefdom (1598-1867). Kanazawa University is divided into two main campuses: Kakuma and Takaramachi for its approximately 10,200 students including 600 from overseas.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1452562/Kanazawa_NanoLSI.jpg

SOURCE Kanazawa University