Kandao Meeting Ultra Honored with Good Design Award 2023 as a Comprehensive Standalone Video Conferencing Solution

News provided by

Kandao Technology Co., Ltd.

12 Oct, 2023, 04:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandao Technology is proud to announce that the Kandao Meeting Ultra has been honored with the Good Design Award for 2023. Good Design Award is one of the most prestigious design awards globally, recognizing outstanding design and innovation across various industries. Kandao Meeting Ultra's selection for this accolade underscores its exceptional design and advanced capabilities.

Kandao Meeting Ultra: Redefining Conferencing Excellence

Continue Reading
Kandao Meeting Ultra Honored with Good Design Award 2023 as a Comprehensive Standalone Video Conferencing Solution
Kandao Meeting Ultra Honored with Good Design Award 2023 as a Comprehensive Standalone Video Conferencing Solution

Kandao Meeting Ultra is an all-in-one conferencing device that has revolutionized the way professionals connect and collaborate. Combining cutting-edge technology with elegant design, it offers a comprehensive solution for both in-person and remote meetings.

Key Features of the Kandao Meeting Ultra Include

360-Degree Panoramic Views: The Meeting Ultra features dual fisheye lenses that capture entire conference rooms in stunning 360-degree panoramic views. This ensures that no attendee is left out, providing an immersive meeting experience.

4K Resolution with HDR

With the capability to output in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second (FPS) with HDR, the Meeting Ultra delivers crystal-clear video quality, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Dual FHD Touchscreens

Dual FHD touchscreens positioned beneath the camera facilitate real face-to-face collaboration. Participants can see the meeting content while maintaining eye contact with remote colleagues.

Advanced Audio

The full-duplex audio system, featuring an eight-omnidirectional microphone array and a 10-Watt Hi-Fi speaker, ensures clear and natural voice transmission with a wide voice pickup range.

AI-Powered Features

The Meeting Ultra employs state-of-the-art AI detection algorithms and motion tracking to achieve low latency and accurate speaker localization and auto-framing. This ensures a seamless meeting experience.

Versatile Connectivity

Meeting Ultra can connect to computers as a USB device or operate as a stand-alone video conferencing terminal with its Android OS. It supports screen sharing through HDMI and screen mirroring and offers PoE power supply for network connectivity.

Data Security

Kandao prioritizes user data security, with the Meeting Ultra designed to protect privacy. It does not store IP addresses or locations, supports one-step log-out, and does not provide an open API.

Kandao Meeting Ultra has quickly become a game-changer in the world of conferencing technology, enhancing communication and collaboration for businesses and organizations across the globe.

About Kandao Technology

Kandao Technology is a leading innovator in the field of intelligent visual collaboration solutions. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technology, Kandao empowers businesses and individuals to connect, collaborate, and communicate seamlessly in the digital age.

For more information about Kandao Meeting Ultra and Kandao Technology, please visit： https://www.kandaovr.com/meeting-ultra/

SOURCE Kandao Technology Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Kandao Meeting Ultra Honored with Good Design Award 2023 as a Comprehensive Standalone Video Conferencing Solution

Kandao Meeting Ultra Honored with Good Design Award 2023 as a Comprehensive Standalone Video Conferencing Solution

Kandao Technology is proud to announce that the Kandao Meeting Ultra has been honored with the Good Design Award for 2023. Good Design Award is one...
Kandao lance la QooCam 3 : une caméra d'action 360 avec une qualité d'image supérieure

Kandao lance la QooCam 3 : une caméra d'action 360 avec une qualité d'image supérieure

Kandao Technology a le plaisir de dévoiler sa toute nouvelle caméra à 360°, la QooCam 3. Dotée d'un double objectif fisheye pour une couverture...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.