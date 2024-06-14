KANDI BURRUSS COLLABORATES WITH AMAZON TO EXPAND HER SUCCESSFUL COSMETICS, INTIMACY AND OTHER DISTINCTIVE PRODUCT LINES TO CUSTOMERS VIA NEWLY LAUNCHED STOREFRONT

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur, Grammy Award-winning songwriter, and former long-time star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss is expanding her already hugely successful retail businesses that offer high-quality cosmetics, intimacy items and other distinctive items from across her product brands by launching an Amazon storefront dedicated to all Kandi offerings, including Bedroom Kandy, Kandi Koated, bath and body products, and products for him. The products, which have gained popularity through Kandi's in-home party experience, will continue to be distributed by a network of empowered, commission-earning consultants, with the new collaboration with Amazon representing a wider connection to customers. The Amazon Kandi storefront has officially launched to shop at amazon.com/kandi . Prime members enjoy fast, free shipping on every order.

"Truth be told, I am buying stuff on Amazon every day," confesses Burruss. "And, I know I am not alone in that. Amazon is fast, reliable and convenient. I am absolutely thrilled that their extensive reach will enable our products to be available to even more customers who will truly benefit from all they offer. This exposure will also create even more opportunities for our wonderful sales reps, and, in success, attract more individuals who are looking for empowerment and independence to join our enriching and rewarding family."

Burruss' Amazon Kandi storefront will feature a wide range of her signature products, including, but not limited to, Kandi Koated, her extensive collection of luxury cosmetics celebrating diversity and inclusivity across all identities and skin tones, a line that Burruss designed for those, in her words, "seeking to express their authentic selves—individuals who know their worth and want to look and feel confident on their own terms." Kandi will also feature products from Bedroom Kandi, a renowned brand providing high-quality, luxurious intimate products and adult education to empower individuals and couples to explore and celebrate life's pleasures. With a commitment to education, Bedroom Kandi aims to break down taboos surrounding intimacy while promoting pleasure and sexual wellness.

Burruss is well-known in the entertainment industry — she starred in 14 seasons of Bravo's cultural juggernaut The Real Housewives of Atlanta and is music royalty thanks to a nearly three-decade career as a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer — Burruss is also a formidable force in business. She is a mogul who has displayed a keen instinct for launching profitable endeavors that embody her core values of family and female empowerment. Currently, Burruss' portfolio includes multimedia agency Kandi Koated Entertainment, adult toy and lifestyle brand Bedroom Kandi, cosmetics brand Kandi Koated Beauty, restaurants Old Lady Gang & Blaze Steak & Seafood, luxury women's apparel boutiques TAGS. Burruss, a social media influencer with 10.7 million Instagram followers, also appeared on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother on CBS. She is currently producing the Broadway production of The Wiz.

Founded in 2011, Bedroom Kandi's mission is to destigmatize intimacy and self-love, and promote sexual wellness and education while empowering entrepreneurs to achieve success in their independent businesses. The Home Party division was launched in 2012 with the mission to empower those looking to turn their passion into a paycheck through The Business of Pleasure™. More than 2,500 representatives are currently affiliated with the program, which was named XBiz Home Party Company of the Year four times.

