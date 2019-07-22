Kandi Burruss Launches Kandi Koated Luxury Cosmetics Collection

The Kandi Koated collection emerged from Burruss' desire to see more inclusivity in the world of beauty. The selected ingredients, pigments, and palettes reflect the very diverse community that both inspire and have been inspired by Burruss for more than two decades.

"People come from all walks of life," Burruss said. "They are not only a rainbow of shades, hues, and colors but also identities. The collection's color palette ranges from deep espresso and bright, bold reds and purples, to brilliant metallics and buttery nudes. This allows anyone to experiment and celebrate their beauty in the ways that work best for them."

Kandi Koated includes concealers, illuminators, blushes, bronzing powders, lip products, lip and eye pencils, and eye shadow and liquid palettes in colors for casual daytime wear and knockout evening looks. The collection's Pretty Powerful line will feature Authentic, a special, limited edition matte lipstick featuring a bold red color that serves as a reminder of the wearer's strength, authenticity, beauty, and power.

"Kandi Koated is more than a cosmetics line. It is a celebration of beauty, individuality, and diversity in a world where acceptance should be more than a goal. It should be our reality," added Burruss. "I can't wait to share this collection and its message of empowerment with people across the country and around the world."

Kandi Koated cosmetics are cruelty-free with paraben-free, gluten-free, and vegan options available. To learn more and to purchase products in the collection, visit KandiKoated.com or host a Kandi Koated party with a Bedroom Kandi Boutique Parties consultant.

