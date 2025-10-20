Kandu, Inc. Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors

Nabeel Ahmed Named Chief Financial Officer; Bret Christensen and Michael Levitz Join Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandu, Inc., a healthcare technology company pioneering integrated stroke recovery solutions, today announced the appointment of Nabeel Ahmed as Chief Financial Officer. The company also welcomed Bret Christensen and Michael Levitz to its Board of Directors, further strengthening its leadership team as it prepares for its next stage of growth.

Nabeel Ahmed, an accomplished finance leader with a track record of guiding healthcare and technology companies through commercialization and scale, will oversee financial strategy and operations at Kandu. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Outset Medical, where he played a pivotal role in the company's growth trajectory, scaling finance and operations and leading strategic fundraising. He also held senior finance positions at Vocera Communications and 8x8.

"Kandu is entering a period of accelerated growth and organizational maturity," said Leo Petrossian, CEO of Kandu, Inc. "Nabeel brings a disciplined approach to scaling high-growth medtech businesses — aligning capital allocation, systems, and strategy to drive sustainable value creation. His deep experience guiding companies through commercial expansion and building operational discipline will be invaluable as we continue to advance Kandu's impact and financial performance."

"What excites me about Kandu is the combination of our team, our technology, and our ability to transform post stroke care," said Nabeel Ahmed, CFO of Kandu, Inc. "We have a world-class leadership group, a platform that meaningfully impacts patients' lives, and the opportunity to restore dignity and independence to stroke survivors. Our value for patients extends to society as a whole, and ultimately to our investors, employees, and partners."

Appointments to Board of Directors

Kandu also announced the addition of two new independent members to its Board of Directors.

Bret Christensen, CEO of Biote and former CCO of Insulet, brings deep commercial and strategic expertise. At Insulet, Bret Christensen oversaw tenfold commercial growth, demonstrating his ability to scale organizations and deliver significant market expansion. His experience in building high-growth healthcare businesses will be instrumental in guiding Kandu's commercial trajectory.

Michael Levitz, former Chief Financial Officer of Insulet adds more than 20 years of financial leadership in the medical device sector, including over a decade as CFO of publicly traded companies. Over the course of his career, Michael Levitz has established financial systems and controls that have driven operational excellence across global organizations. His expertise in financial strategy and governance will support Kandu's continued growth and long-term value creation.

"At this important stage for the company, we are delighted to welcome these three veteran executives who have dedicated their careers to improving care for patients while delivering significant shareholder value," commented Fred Khosravi, Chairman of the Board of Kandu, Inc. "These appointments reinforce Kandu's continued commitment to growth, as we set a new standard of care for stroke recovery through digital health and brain activated therapies."

About Kandu, Inc.

Kandu, Inc. is pioneering an integrated approach to stroke recovery, combining FDA-cleared brain-computer interface technology with personalized telehealth services. The company's IpsiHand® device is a therapeutic breakthrough innovation that enables chronic stroke survivors to regain upper extremity function in daily home use. Combining this advanced technology with the support of expert clinicians offers a comprehensive path to recovery– helping survivors improve mobility, independence, and quality of life. Kandu extends recovery beyond the hospital through principal illness navigation, providing one-on-one education, care coordination, and advocacy; grounded in clinical evidence and informed by the lived experiences of patients and their families. For more information visit kandu.com .

