Kane Brown To Help “Rescue Christmas” During Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this year's Dallas Cowboys halftime show honoring The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign," Brown said. "There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat, or a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need. 2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps. I am honored to have the opportunity to bring awareness to the ways people can help during this holiday season and beyond."

"Kane Brown's contagious energy and positive spirit are just what we need to put a spotlight on the campaign, especially during a time when so many people are struggling due to the pandemic," said Charlotte Jones Anderson, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "Kane's music has a way of inspiring hope, and we're excited to have him on our national stage for an incredible halftime performance this year."

For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army started its annual fundraising campaign early by announcing digital fundraising efforts in September to support the exponential need resulting from the pandemic – and with the forethought that in-person donations will be scarcer due to stay-at-home and social-distancing implications. The early call implores Americans to help "Rescue Christmas" for the millions who were already struggling or newly find themselves at risk of homelessness and hunger or simply being unable to provide toys for their kids this year.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind. It raised $126 million during the 2019 campaign and supported services to more than 23 million Americans. Early predictions indicate that the need resulting from COVID-19's impact could be triple that figure this season and in the year ahead.

"We're thankful for the Dallas Cowboys' continued support for more than two decades," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army USA. "It takes an army to protect those most vulnerable, and we're inspired by the Cowboys' continued devotion to doing so alongside us."

Cited as "the future of country" (Billboard) and one of "31 People Changing the South" (Time) , "Breakthrough Artist of the Year" Kane Brown continues to break records and defy boundaries. Brown kicked off 2020 by headlining the 20-year anniversary celebration show at Staples Center in Los Angeles, becoming only the 11th country artist to sell-out a show in the world-renowned venue's history. Brown first entered the scene with his self-titled 2X platinum debut album, which spent 13 weeks at No. 1, and made Brown the first artist to top all five of Billboard's main country charts simultaneously, ever. His 6X Platinum hits "Heaven" and "What Ifs" are respectively the third- and sixth-most-streamed country songs of all time (U.S. Nielsen Country On-Demand Streams chart) and he is one of only three artists, including Taylor Swift and Luke Bryan, with multiple six-time (or more) platinum country songs certified by the RIAA. Brown's follow up album, Experiment, debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 all genre chart. Most recently, the four-time AMA winner achieved the best country EP debut of 2020 with Mixtape Vol. 1. The EP includes the critically-acclaimed single, "Worldwide Beautiful," as well as his current singles "Be Like That" and "Worship You."

The Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show has been nationally televised for 23 years, reaching millions of viewers with the campaign's message, and this year will be no different. Kane Brown is the newest addition to the list of Red Kettle Kickoff celebrity halftime performers that includes Ellie Goulding, Meghan Trainor, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Selena Gomez, Kenny Chesney, Enrique Iglesias, Keith Urban, Daughtry, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow, Destiny's Child, Toby Keith, LeAnn Rimes, Creed, Jessica Simpson, Billy Gilman, Clint Black, Randy Travis and Reba McEntire.

From its humble beginnings in 1891 as a Salvation Army captain's startup program in San Francisco, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the most recognizable and important charitable campaigns in the United States. It provides toys for kids, coats for the homeless, food for the hungry and countless social service programs year-round. Last year, more than 25,000 Salvation Army volunteers throughout the country rang bells and solicited donations to the Red Kettles.

Now more than ever, The Salvation Army is making it safer and simpler to donate in order to support the most vulnerable in our nation:

The best way to ensure vital services continue throughout the year is to enlist in Love's Army with a sustaining monthly gift of $25 .

. To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols at Red Kettles.

Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any Red Kettle across the country.

across the country. Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount.

Give any amount by texting "KETTLE" to 91999.

Donate physical gifts in bulk.

Adopt additional Angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

About the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation

In the area of community service, the mission of the Dallas Cowboys and Jones Family Foundation is built upon on the philosophy of helping those who don't have the strength, resources or means to help themselves, with a primary focus on a partnership with The Salvation Army. Because the Cowboys organization has enjoyed immense and unprecedented success, the Jones family feels a very strong obligation to take the visibility, energy and celebrity of one of the world's most powerful sports franchises and channel these dynamic forces toward the bigger purpose of making a difference. Recognized as one of the world's most generous families, the Joneses enlist the talents, skills and resources of all the Cowboys players, coaches, cheerleaders and members of the organization to provide a unique and cutting-edge approach to community outreach. More information about the Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation can be found on at http://www.dallascowboys.com.

SOURCE The Salvation Army