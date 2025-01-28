Kane County Family Law Attorneys Named Super Lawyers for 2025

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goostree Law Group is honored to share that two of the firm's attorneys have earned the distinction of Super Lawyers for 2025 for their work in family law throughout Illinois. Founding Attorney Tricia Goostree and Associate Attorney Sara L. Busche are honored to receive this recognition. They and the rest of the team at Goostree Law Group will strive to continue providing exceptional service to clients throughout Kane, DuPage, Kendall, and DeKalb Counties.

Kane County Divorce Law Firm, Goostree Law Group, Super Lawyers 2025

Tricia Goostree has been recognized as a Super Lawyer in the state of Illinois since 2016 for her devotion to helping Illinois families and her efforts throughout the legal community. From her offices in St. Charles and Wheaton, she handles family and domestic relations cases involving child custody, high-asset divorce, orders of protection, property division, and more. Since becoming a lawyer, Tricia has worked to provide compassionate and reliable representation to clients during some of the most challenging moments of their lives.

Attorney Sara L. Busche has over 20 years of experience representing clients in family law cases. By prioritizing reliable and honest communication with her clients, she works to build lasting relationships while helping clients resolve their legal concerns efficiently and effectively. Attorney Busche represents clients in cases involving complex divorce matters, parental responsibilities, post-decree modifications, parentage, and other legal issues affecting families.

Super Lawyers recognition is reserved exclusively for attorneys who have demonstrated a significant level of proficiency in their field and who have built highly respected reputations among their peers. The award process includes both independent research and input from other legal professionals. Super Lawyers works to help prospective clients find legal help from a diverse pool of high-performing attorneys in their local areas.

About Goostree Law Group

Goostree Law Group, led by founding attorney Tricia Goostree, has locations in St. Charles and Wheaton, Illinois. The team at the Kane County family law firm includes seven skillful attorneys and one designated divorce coach. Providing high-quality representation every step of the way, the firm handles cases involving parenting time, child support, alimony, domestic violence, and other family law and divorce matters.

Visit our website today to learn more about our services: https://www.familydivorcelaw.com/. Consultations may be scheduled by calling 630-584-4800.

SOURCE Goostree Law Group