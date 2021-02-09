Kane Kessler Doubles Down on NYC Future: Announces Move to State-of-the-Art Offices; Adds 2 Leading Attorneys

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier, midsized law firm of Kane Kessler today announced its move to 600 Third Avenue in midtown Manhattan, under an 11-year lease for the 35th and 36th floors arranged by Newmark.

The firm's sophisticated practice focuses on the needs of its innovative and market-moving public and private clients in a broad range of business sectors throughout the United States and globally.

Managing Partner Robert Lawrence, commenting on the move, stated, "Our new location provides us with state-of-the-art facilities, reaffirms our faith in the future of New York City and better enables us to serve the complex needs of our clients."

Mr. Lawrence continued, "Our 11-year lease commitment reflects our confidence in our clients' continued reliance on our firm for their most important and transformative matters, such as our recent representation of Danimer Scientific, a leading biodegradable plastics manufacturer, in its year-end acquisition by a NYSE-listed SPAC, a transaction valued at more than $450 million."

Kane Kessler also announced the recent additions of Daniel Gimmel as a partner in the Litigation Group and Valerie Ferrier as counsel in the Labor and Employment Group.

Joining the firm from Sidley Austin LLP in New York, Mr. Gimmel is a top financial services litigator who has represented banks, asset managers and private equity investors in complex and high-stakes disputes, internal investigations and regulatory enforcement matters. He also provides strategic guidance for risk management and loss mitigation.

"We are thrilled to have a litigator with Dan's experience and know he will add significant value to our clients with his deep understanding of the financial services sector," Mr. Lawrence said.

Ms. Ferrier, formerly a partner and head of the Labor & Employment Practice Group at Martin Clearwater & Bell LLP in New York, advises clients on a range of employment compliance matters, including COVID, disability, family leave and wage-and-hour laws. She also has extensive experience defending discrimination and other claims in court and before administrative agencies.

Her clients include family-owned businesses, national chains and international companies.

Mr. Lawrence noted, "Valerie is an outstanding addition to our labor and employment team with her cutting-edge experience handling the most current issues facing HR departments in New York and beyond."

Kane Kessler is a midsized, New York City-based law firm serving clients across an array of market sectors. The firm's practice areas include corporate, securities, capital markets, litigation, intellectual property, employment, real estate and tax. For further information, please go to www.kanekessler.com.

