Kane Kessler Expands Labor & Employment Practice With Addition of Group Co-Chair

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kane Kessler, a pre-eminent, mid-sized New York City law firm, announced the recent addition of Jeffrey Douglas as a partner and co-chair in its Labor and Employment Group.

Mr. Douglas, formerly a partner with FordHarrison LLP in New York, is a leading labor and employment lawyer who has extensive experience on behalf of companies in a wide range of employment matters, labor-management relations and related litigation. His diverse representations include private and public clients in the hospitality, fashion, technology, financial services and healthcare industries in New York, New Jersey and nationwide.

He frequently lectures on diversity and inclusion issues, with a focus on sexual harassment, religious discrimination and accommodation.



Commenting on the move, Managing Partner Robert Lawrence stated, "We continue to grow our Labor and Employment group with the addition of Jeff Douglas. He is an outstanding practitioner, and we know his extensive experience will significantly benefit our clients with his deep understanding of the most current labor and employment issues facing businesses today."

Mr. Douglas added, "I was drawn to Kane Kessler's reputation and depth of its practice, which will enable me to continue to provide employment-focused services to clients, while enhancing the scope of legal services I can offer to meet their diverse issues. I believe the firm's high energy and remarkably sophisticated practice will enable me to significantly contribute to the growth of the Labor and Employment Group."

About Kane Kessler:

Kane Kessler is a mid-sized, New York City-based law firm serving clients across an array of market sectors. The firm's practice areas include corporate, securities, capital markets, litigation, intellectual property, labor and employment, real estate and tax. For further information, please visit our website at www.kanekessler.com .

