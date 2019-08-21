Kane Polakoff Joins UHY Advisors to Launch Client Accounting Advisory Services

DETROIT, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kane Polakoff has joined UHY Advisors as practice leader of the Client Accounting Advisory Services (CAAS) practice. The CAAS mission is to provide high-value solutions and exceptional customer service to clients by allowing client management additional time to run their enterprise. Within his role, he will work with existing and new clients to deliver customized programs to meet clients' individual needs.

Over 22 years, Polakoff has had national and international executive roles in management consulting, business process outsourcing and business transformation. He has been responsible for successfully delivering end-to-end solutions to small, midsize, and Fortune 100 companies within different business sectors such as health care, retail, not-for-profit and manufacturing. He has a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of California at Riverside. He will sit within the firm's Great Lakes region, but will serve all of the firm's offices across the country.

"It is an exciting time to be on the leadership team of the CAAS practice as automation and innovations through enhanced technology stacks enable UHY to expand service to clients in these ever-changing competitive times," Polakoff said.

UHY Advisors, Inc. ("UHY Advisors") operates in an alternative practice structure with UHY LLP, a licensed CPA firm, collectively forming one of the top professional services firms in the country, providing comprehensive audit, attest, tax and business advisory services to a wide range of clients principally in the dynamic middle market. To learn more visit www.uhy-us.com. UHY LLP and UHY Advisors are US members of UHY International ("UHYI"), a network of independent accounting and consulting firms. UHYI is ranked among the top international accountancy networks and a full member of the Forum of Firms.

