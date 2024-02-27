Kane Realty Corporation unveils new flexible operating model for their 4,000 unit portfolio through Funnel

Single platform streamlines tasks for specialized roles and provides exceptional experience for teams and renters from inquiry through move-in

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel Leasing , the only front office product suite to successfully centralize operations for leading companies, today announced its newest client Kane Realty Corporation (KRC) , a real estate development and management company known for its nearly 50-year history of creating many of Greater Raleigh's favorite places to gather, work, and live. KRC is rolling out Funnel's Renter Management Software product suite — which includes the multifamily CRM , Virtual Leasing Agent , Online Leasing , Move-In, and renter's insurance — across their entire 4,000-unit portfolio. This new partnership demonstrates KRC's commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience by leveraging a renter-centric platform that is purpose-built to work with AI and automation, streamlining the renter experience from initial inquiry, to leasing, moving in, and renewals.

"At Kane, we pride ourselves on taking on tough challenges including: driving revenue, creating memorable customer experiences, engaging our employees, upholding market expertise, and setting trends in all aspects of property management," said Rob Reid, Managing Director of Kane Residential. "Funnel is the only software provider who can help us tackle these challenges head on, and we are thrilled to roll out their solutions portfolio-wide."

Founded in 1978, Kane Realty Corporation is a fully-integrated commercial real estate company providing development, construction management, leasing, marketing, and property management services. They're known for creating places that improve the quality of life with a team of people of strong character values and the desire to deliver excellence.

"We are thrilled to partner with a leader like Kane, they are implementing the breadth of our Renter Management Software, which unlocks the enterprise-grade visibility and true renter-centric approach to the new operating model," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "Their vision for providing a great employee experience, exceptional renter experience speaks to their commitment to delivering results, and our underlying data architecture provides the framework to garner the flexibility they needed to begin this business-changing journey."

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: renters who demand a better customer experience; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies. Funnel's AI and automation-powered platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About Kane Realty Corporation

Kane Realty Corporation is a full-service real estate development and management company focused on office, retail, multi-family, and mixed-use properties of the highest quality. Based in Raleigh, N.C. since 1978, KRC is dedicated to the goal of creating irresistible places where people will naturally want to gather. Through meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of the property, from design and construction management to leasing and property management, Kane's mission is to build places that improve the quality of life of businesses, their employees, residents, and visitors. For more information, please visit KaneRealtyCorp.com .

