Kane Realty Corporation unveils new flexible operating model for their 4,000 unit portfolio through Funnel

News provided by

Funnel

27 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Single platform streamlines tasks for specialized roles and provides exceptional experience for teams and renters from inquiry through move-in

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel Leasing, the only front office product suite to successfully centralize operations for leading companies, today announced its newest client Kane Realty Corporation (KRC), a real estate development and management company known for its nearly 50-year history of creating many of Greater Raleigh's favorite places to gather, work, and live. KRC is rolling out Funnel's Renter Management Software product suite — which includes the multifamily CRM, Virtual Leasing Agent, Online Leasing, Move-In, and renter's insurance — across their entire 4,000-unit portfolio. This new partnership demonstrates KRC's commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience by leveraging a renter-centric platform that is purpose-built to work with AI and automation, streamlining the renter experience from initial inquiry, to leasing, moving in, and renewals.

"At Kane, we pride ourselves on taking on tough challenges including: driving revenue, creating memorable customer experiences, engaging our employees, upholding market expertise, and setting trends in all aspects of property management," said Rob Reid, Managing Director of Kane Residential. "Funnel is the only software provider who can help us tackle these challenges head on, and we are thrilled to roll out their solutions portfolio-wide."

Founded in 1978, Kane Realty Corporation is a fully-integrated commercial real estate company providing development, construction management, leasing, marketing, and property management services. They're known for creating places that improve the quality of life with a team of people of strong character values and the desire to deliver excellence.

"We are thrilled to partner with a leader like Kane, they are implementing the breadth of our Renter Management Software, which unlocks the enterprise-grade visibility and true renter-centric approach to the new operating model," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "Their vision for providing a great employee experience, exceptional renter experience speaks to their commitment to delivering results, and our underlying data architecture provides the framework to garner the flexibility they needed to begin this business-changing journey."

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: renters who demand a better customer experience; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies. Funnel's AI and automation-powered platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About Kane Realty Corporation

Kane Realty Corporation is a full-service real estate development and management company focused on office, retail, multi-family, and mixed-use properties of the highest quality. Based in Raleigh, N.C. since 1978, KRC is dedicated to the goal of creating irresistible places where people will naturally want to gather. Through meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of the property, from design and construction management to leasing and property management, Kane's mission is to build places that improve the quality of life of businesses, their employees, residents, and visitors. For more information, please visit KaneRealtyCorp.com.

Media Contact:
Funnel 
Alex Howe, VP of Marketing
alex.howe@funnelleasing.com

SOURCE Funnel

Also from this source

Funnel Releases 2023 Highlights

Funnel Releases 2023 Highlights

Funnel Leasing, the only front office product suite to successfully centralize operations for leading companies, today announced its 2023 highlights. ...

64% of marketers fear AI will steal their jobs, according to new research: Funnel

The rise of AI is revolutionizing the marketing industry and redrawing the map of how marketers work with data. In its second annual report,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.