Kane Wound Care Achieves Over 95% Reduction in Manual Effort with Nividous Intelligent Automation

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous Software Solutions, a global intelligent automation company, has enabled Kane Wound Care to achieve a 95% reduction in their human efforts by automating critical business processes, including medical coding, and billing.

Kane Wound Care is a group of over 30 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants dedicated to the practice of providing wound care services. They offer their services to patients in their homes and residents in long-term, subacute facilities and assisted living facilities. They are servicing approximately a hundred of these facilities throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, managing 1500 patients weekly.

The company chose Nividous as its preferred partner to improve the accuracy and efficiency of its medical coding and billing process and streamline its business model to gain maximum efficiency. They wanted to eliminate the potential loss of revenue from inaccurate coding. From a revenue cycle management perspective, it is crucial that the coding for billing is done quickly and with one hundred percent accuracy to avoid rejection/non-payment of claims.

"Nividous' AI-powered RPA Bots allowed for frictionless medical data retrieval to complete complex coding that is required to ensure fast, maximum Medicare payment. The automation has also enabled us to file reports directly into our customer's EMR (Electronic Medical Record) system within 24 hours thus cutting down on their administrative burden. With the success of this automation, we are anticipating a significant increase in revenues and overall cash flow for our business," says Dr. Haresh Kane, Founder and CEO of Kane Wound Care.

"We have added more Nividous Bots into our workflow operations to further enhance other areas that are too reliant on human capital. For example, the process that required our staff to download and upload of around 600 patient reports daily from our wound expert system to Point Click Care portal is now handled by the Bots enabling us to save up to 80% of our staff's time."

Alan Hester, President of Nividous underlines, "The Nividous Intelligent Automation platform is built with a vision to help businesses leverage holistic automation of tasks and processes. Nividous Bots were deployed to code thousands of charts on a weekly basis with ease and efficiency. This automation has helped by improving coding accuracy by 90% and allowing medical personnel to spend more time focusing on patient care and more complex coding scenarios."

Kane Wound Care strongly believes that utilizing intelligent automation is an innovative and unique way for a high growth medical practice to maximize its operational efficiency. The company has seen a dramatic reduction in administrative work since minimal supervision is needed for the Bot, if at all. With natively embedded slice and dice reporting, clinical data and metrics are easy to access and quick to share with multiple healthcare customers. The growing use of Nividous Bots will continue to help to support the greater than 100% YoY growth that the company is experiencing.

About Nividous

Nividous helps you to unleash the true potential of your workforce by humanizing work with its Hyperautomation platform.

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions in companies and organizations of various sizes around the world.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also offers end-to-end professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence (CoE).

About Kane Wound Care

Kane Wound Care eliminates the hardship of traveling for wound treatments. We bring caring, optimistic, and knowledgeable wound care professionals along with high-level treatment to you in any healthcare facility or in the comfort of your own home. Visit our website to learn more: https://kanewoundcare.com/

SOURCE Nividous Software Solutions