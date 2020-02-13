Kaneka BioPolymers' Business Development Director gave speech at this year's International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaneka BioPolymers' Business Development Director, Christiane Waldron was proud to speak at this year's International Day of Women and Girls in Science assembly. This assembly was held in the iconic UN General Assembly Hall in special recognition of the 5th anniversary of the International Day.

This speech focused on empowering women in the workplace, the role of science training in shaping future business leaders and bridging the gender divide in tech.

This speech was livestreamed on UN TV and recorded for future use.

