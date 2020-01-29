Kaneka BioPolymers to attend and present at GreenBiz 2020

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaneka BioPolymers is proud to announce that it will be an exhibitor at GreenBiz 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona on February 4th to 6th, 2020. The GreenBiz Expo is comprised of some of the brightest minds in sustainability, technology & business. Kaneka will be presenting information on its new Biopolymer, which is a plant-based, sustainable polymer that can be a replacement for conventional plastic products including cutlery, plates and many other single-use plastic products.

Kaneka BioPolymers will be highlighting its new PHBH™ straws. This new straw is plant based, unlike current traditional plastic single-use straws.

While plastic straws and other traditional single-use plastic products are very convenient and essential in our daily lives, they are often not disposed properly. It is estimated that 500 million straws are used every single day with as many as 8.3 billion straws in our oceans and beaches*.

Kaneka hopes to provide an alternative and sustainable solution to current single-use plastic products.

For further information about Kaneka's PHBH™, please contact

Christiane Waldron

Director of Business Development

Kaneka Americas Holding, Inc.

Biopolymers Division

Christiane.waldron@kaneka.com

Link to GreenBiz 2020

*https://www.greenbiz.com/events/greenbiz-forum/phoenix/2020

Reference Source

*https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/2018/07/news-plastic-drinking-straw-history-ban

SOURCE Kaneka Americas Holding, Inc.