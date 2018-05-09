Kaneka Corporation Will Appeal the District Court for the Central District of California Decision in the U.S. Patent Infringement Lawsuit Relating to Oxidized Coenzyme Q10

TOKYO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaneka Corporation has been in dispute with Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company since March 2011, when Kaneka instituted a patent infringement action against the company in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleging infringement of Kaneka's U.S. Patent No. 7,910,340 relating to coenzyme Q10 (Kaneka Q10™).

Mamoru Kadokura, President of Kaneka Corporation stated, "We are aware of the ruling in Kaneka's case against Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company for patent infringement and will appeal the decision to the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals.  Kaneka will continue to protect our interests and defend our organization against any patent infringement.  We have invested heavily in the development of proprietary technology and we intend to continue with our legal efforts to protect our investment."

