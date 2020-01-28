Kaneka Receives NPN License Approval for Floradapt™ Cardio

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaneka Americas Holding, Inc., achieves Health Canada Class III approval for Floradapt™ Cardio under the Natural Health Products Directorate (NHPD) as identified by the Natural Product Number (NPN) 80096187. Floradapt Cardio is a patented probiotic that has been assessed by Health Canada and found to be safe, effective and of high quality under the recommended conditions of use.

Cardiovascular health management is considered a top priority, since Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in adult Canadian men and women. Floradapt™ Cardio's NPN allows for the following claims:

Helps to reduce levels of total cholesterol in men and women with hypercholesterolemia.*

Helps support healthy cholesterol level in hypercholesterolemic patients*

Supports cardiovascular health by contributing to healthy serum cholesterol in hypercholesterolemic patients*

Helps support intestinal / gastrointestinal health

Could promote a favorable gut flora

Source of probiotics

*Claims not valid for the US Market

Mike Kolifrath, Vice President, Sales and Marketing of the Probiotics Division at Kaneka, commented, "With this approval from Health Canada, we are providing dietary supplement companies an innovative way to engage the cardiovascular market."

Floradapt™ Cardio is part of Kaneka's Probiotic Portfolio, which are products based on a mechanistic approach to identify optimal strains for specific health applications. Our strain library collection has over 1,000+ strains strategically sourced from populations around the world with conserved microbiomes. Floradapt™ includes strains for Cardio, Digestive, Intensive G.I., Gum Health, Mature Immune Defense, Vaginal Health, and Urinary Tract. Floradapt's efficacy is rooted in its clinical strains and accomplished through a unique mechanism of action (MoA) not seen in other probiotic products.

About Kaneka

Kaneka is a leader in the development of scientifically based ingredients for the global nutrition industry, committed to promoting business development to provide solutions that support healthy and energetic lives. For more information, visit us at http://www.floradapt.com.

