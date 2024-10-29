Kanerika Transforms ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions' Data Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming for a strategic competitive edge, ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions, a leading flexible packaging manufacturer in the United States, partnered with Kanerika to implement a robust data management and analytics framework.

ABX faced significant hurdles with scattered data across multiple systems and locations, leading to inefficiencies and delays in decision-making. Fragmented data made unified access and comprehensive analysis difficult, limiting actionable insights and hindering collaboration across business units. Additionally, the absence of standardized ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes resulted in delays and inaccuracies in data visibility.

Kanerika Inc. Transforms ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions' Data Management Post this

Kanerika addressed these challenges by consolidating ABX's disparate data into a unified Azure Data Factory, standardizing ETL processes for consistent data handling, developing user-friendly dashboards for real-time insights, and collaborating closely with ABX stakeholders to align the solution with each department's specific needs—all within a single, streamlined approach.

For ABX, this collaboration has resulted in remarkable ROI- 35% Improvement in decision-making accuracy, 50% increase in data accuracy, and a 60% Increase in data-based decision-making.

Greg Thompson, Chief Information Officer, ABX, stated, "Our collaboration with Kanerika has been transformative. Their expertise has significantly enhanced our data management capabilities, empowering us to make faster, more informed decisions."

Samidha Garud, CEO, Kanerika, reflected on the project's success, "As a leading Microsoft solution partner, Kanerika is dedicated to driving digital transformation for our clients. I am elated that our implementation capabilities have enabled ABX to harness the full potential of Microsoft's technologies, streamlining its data management and analytics. We're proud to have empowered ABX to achieve greater efficiency and strategic growth and wish for this partnership to grow further."

About ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions

ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions is a leading flexible packaging manufacturer recognized for delivering effective and sustainable packaging solutions across consumer, healthcare, and specialty markets. With over 700 dedicated professionals, ABX excels in engineering tailored packaging that combines functionality, visual appeal, and environmental responsibility.

About Kanerika

Kanerika provides data-driven software solutions facilitating digital transformation. As a leading Microsoft solution partner, Kanerika specializes in Data Integration, Analytics, AI/ML, and Cloud Management, employing cutting-edge technologies to ensure exceptional outcomes. With ISO 27701 & 27001 certifications, SOC II, GDPR compliance, and CMMI Level 3 appraisal, Kanerika is committed to quality service delivery.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kanerika Inc.