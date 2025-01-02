Kanerika Unveils AI Agents Redefining Workplace Efficiency

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanerika, a leading AI and data solutions company, has announced the launch of three AI agents: Alan, Susan, and Mike. Designed to simplify some of the most strenuous and time-consuming tasks in the workplace, these agents bring a new level of efficiency to legal document summarization, data redaction, and quantitative proofreading.

"We believe AI agents are the future of work," said Samidha Garud, Co-founder and CEO of Kanerika. "With the launch of Alan, Susan, and Mike, we're addressing some common yet labor-intensive business tasks. These AI agents save valuable employee time, enhance productivity, and reflect our commitment to innovation and enterprise growth."

Kanerika Unveils three AI Agents Redefining Workplace Efficiency Post this

Meet the AI Agents

Alan – The Legal Document Summarizer

Alan transforms lengthy legal documents into concise summaries. Users can customize summaries with simple, natural language rules tailored to their needs. With unlimited summary generation, Alan drastically reduces time spent on legal reviews, streamlining contract analysis and enhancing efficiency.

Susan – The PII Redactor

Susan ensures compliance by redacting sensitive information such as names and numbers. Upload your document, specify fields to redact, and Susan delivers a secure, redacted version to your inbox, meeting stringent data privacy standards.

Mike – The Proofreader

Mike validates documents with precision, checking quantitative data for arithmetic accuracy, and cross-document consistency. It flags discrepancies and provides a detailed report, helping businesses maintain error-free, trustworthy documentation.

Accessibility and Pricing

Kanerika is offering the basic versions of these AI agents for free, allowing users to experience the transformative potential of these tools. For those requiring advanced features, a professional version with enhanced capabilities is available at a competitive price point.

About Kanerika

Kanerika is a premier data and AI solutions company that helps enterprises enhance efficiency with innovative technologies. Known for employing cutting-edge methodologies, Kanerika delivers exceptional outcomes across industries. Certified with ISO 27701 & 27001, SOC II, and GDPR compliance, and appraised at CMMi Level 3, Kanerika is committed to quality service delivery. As a distinguished partner of Microsoft, AWS, and Informatica, Kanerika empowers businesses with robust solutions that drive growth and innovation.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kanerika Inc.