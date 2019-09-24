Kanex Announces Tempered Glass Screen Protectors For The New iPhone 11 Series

BREA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanex®, an innovative leader in Apple-certified connectivity solutions, today announced new Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Kanex also offers tempered glass screen protectors for the iPhone 6, 6S, 7, 8, SE, X, XS and equivalent plus models as well as for the iPad Mini and Pro. Screen Protectors are also available for the Apple Watch series.

"Our new Kanex Premium Screen Protectors for the new Apple iPhone 11 as well as other iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch solutions, are a lightweight yet durable tempered glass designed to shield your screen from everyday use," said Tracy Thomas, Kanex director of marketing. "They are also scratch resistant, so feel free to throw your phone in your bag without worry."

Kanex Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protectors

Complete screen protection

Shatter resistant and scratch resistant

Oil-repelling coating helps prevent and reduce fingerprints

3D Touch and Touch ID compatible

Maintains screen's clarity and touchscreen sensitivity

Easy installation

Simply clean, peel, align and press. Kanex screen protectors come with all the tools needed for installation and maintenance.

What's included:

Glass Screen Protector

Installation Instructions

Cleaning Wipe

Microfiber Cloth

Dust Removal Tape

Availability

The Kanex Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protectors are available immediately at Amazon and Kanex.com for an MSRP: iPhone $19.95, iPad $24.95 and Apple Watch $9.95.

About Kanex

Kanex (Kuh-nex) provides innovative, Apple-certified solutions that fit seamlessly into everyday life. Designed to be durable, reliable and cost-effective, Kanex offers an extensive range of adapters, cables, keyboards, wireless chargers and accessories for any of the Apple iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Watches. For more information visit www.kanex.com.

