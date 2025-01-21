Kang Haggerty Expands with Addition of Ferrara Law Group Attorneys

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kang Haggerty LLC announced today the addition of attorneys from the Marlton, New Jersey-based Ferrara Law Group, including its founding partners, Ralph Ferrara and Aaron Peskin, along with associate Joshua Hirshey.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ralph, Aaron, and Josh to the firm," said Edward T. Kang, Managing Member of Kang Haggerty. "Their impressive track record and shared commitment to excellence align perfectly with our firm's values. Together, we will continue to deliver the highest quality of legal services to our clients, fostering growth and success."

Ferrara's focus is on general litigation matters with a particular emphasis on construction and complex commercial litigation. He has extensive trial experience, having handled more than 200 trials, hearings and arbitrations combined. Before he founded the Ferrara Law Group, he started and managed the Princeton, NJ office of Richardson & Patel, was Managing Partner of the Cherry Hill, NJ office of Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel, chaired Wolf Block's Construction Industry Group, and led the Litigation Department and was on the executive committee at Flaster Greenberg.

"It is exciting to be joining an established and growing law firm in the Pennsylvania/New Jersey market that will enable our clients to access additional practice groups, technology, staff, and resources to better serve them," said Ferrara.

Before co-founding the Ferrara Law Group, Peskin practiced in the commercial litigation and e-discovery groups of Drinker Biddle & Reath, Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell& Hippel, and Richardson & Patel. He has experience in a wide variety of complex matters including commercial litigation, consumer rights class actions, telecommunications, product liability, trademark, construction, and environmental. He also has a niche practice representing breweries in the Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. His rapidly growing employment practice represents both employers and employees in a wide variety of matters ranging from employment and severance agreements to employment litigation under state and federal statutes.

Hirshey started his legal career as a clerk for (former) Justice Russell M. Nigro of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, before joining DLA Piper as an associate in the Litigation Practice Group, gaining significant experience in manufacturing, trucking and construction law. Josh then gained in-depth experience as in-house counsel to multiple businesses while continuing his work as a litigator.

Kang Haggerty, established in 2013, now has grown to 21 attorneys, with offices in Philadelphia, PA and Marlton, NJ.

About Kang Haggerty LLC

Kang Haggerty LLC is a boutique business litigation firm with offices in Philadelphia, PA and Marlton, NJ. The firm was formed by lawyers with a wide range of professional, cultural, social, and political backgrounds. For more information, please visit www.KangHaggerty.com.

