Kanglim and Ridecell Partner to Create IoT Automation and Mobility Platform for Industrial Vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO and SEOWON-GU, Korea, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanglim Co, Ltd , the 40 year-old global leader in specialty industrial vehicles, today announced a strategic alliance with Ridecell Inc ., the leading platform powering digital transformations and IoT automation for fleet-driven businesses. Ridecell will collaborate with Kanglim to develop an IoT automation and mobility platform for specialty industrial vehicle fleets. Kanglim's vehicles include industrial cranes, fire trucks, electrical work vehicles, aerial platforms, military and police equipment, and pump vehicles. Ridecell's Fleet IoT platform will transform Kanglim's specialty vehicles into the world's first connected and smart industrial vehicle fleet.

"Specialty vehicles are often delivering essential services, such as electricity repair, military or fire containment," said Dr. Seuk-Kyung Sung, Vice Chairman and CEO of Kanglim. "Automating maintenance requirements to minimize downtime is mission critical. Our digital network and the Ridecell automation and mobility platform lets our customers maximize their investment in Kanglim vehicles and keep essential infrastructure running."

Kanglim is an industry leader in embracing technology. They were one of the first to deliver a fleet of fully connected industrial vehicles. Their connectivity and remote monitoring combined with Ridecell's Fleet IoT platform will offer an industry breakthrough in automation of key functions such as maintenance and scheduling.

"Kanglim and Ridecell share a similar vision of a future where fleets composed of industrial specialty vehicles are achieving unparalleled utilization and uptime," said Aarjav Trivedi, founder and CEO of Ridecell. "Our tailored automation and mobility platform provides built-in connectivity and out-of-the-box efficiency that keeps Kanglim's vital fleet on the road. Digital transformation for specialty vehicles is the perfect use for the Ridecell Fleet IoT automation and mobility platform, and we look forward to working with Kanglim."

In addition to the strategic alliance, Kanglim is also now an investor in Ridecell. The two companies will continue to collaborate on long-term innovations for the industry.

About Kanglim

Since its establishment in 1979, Kanglim is the market leading manufacturer of heavy-duty special purpose vehicles - telescopic cranes, knuckle cranes, electric work vehicles, fire fighting vehicles, road cleaning vehicles and wrecker trucks with about 50% market share in Korea, 30% in Russia and fast-growing in Southeast Asia. Kanglim is part of SBW Group which consists of 8 public companies operating in various global business sectors including textile, biotech, semiconductor equipment, electrical parts, entertainment, and software.

About Ridecell

Ridecell Inc. is leading the way in the digital transformation of fleet businesses and operations. The company's IoT-driven automation and mobility platform helps businesses modernize and monetize their fleets by combining data insights with digital vehicle control to turn today's manual processes into automated workflows. The result is unmatched levels of efficiency and control for shared services, motorpool, rental, and logistic fleets.

Today, Ridecell powers some of the most successful fleet businesses in cities across Europe and North America, including Gig Car Share from AAA and KINTO by Toyota Sweden. Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Madrid, Paris, Berlin, and India.

