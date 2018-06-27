Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals Launched Phase I Study of Novel Cancer Therapy Candidate KPG-121 in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer in Collaboration with Accelovance, Inc.

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage company based in Shanghai, China, announced today that a phase I, multi-center, open-label study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary evidence of antitumor activity of KPG-121 in combination with Enzalutamide in adult subjects with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) has been launched in the United States. The study takes place at 3 medical centers in the US; part of Accelovance's network of HERO sites dedicated to early phase research in oncology. Specifics of the study can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov/NCT03569280.

About KPG-121

KPG-121 is a novel generation of Lenalidomide. Compared with Lenalidomide, KPG-121 has shown enhanced immunomodulatory activities and improved anti-angiogenic properties in the preclinical studies. Results from in vitro assays and in vivo studies of mCRPC animal xenograft models demonstrated that better efficacy was observed for KPG-121 compared to Lenalidomide, when combined with Enzalutamide, Abiraterone Acetate, Apalutamide or Darolutamide. In the combination studies with Enzalutamide, KPG-121 significantly improved anti-tumor efficacy when compared to Enzalutamide alone.

About Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of innovative small molecules for the treatments of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, auto-immune diseases as well as inflammatory disorders through novel-generation solutions including targeted protein ubiquitination and degradation. Kangpu is committed to outstanding sciences to develop novel and effective medicines that address significant unmet medical needs worldwide. The company has developed X-Synergy™ platform, a proprietary drug combination technology for the treatments of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

About the HERO Initiative by Accelovance

Accelovance's HERO Initiative (Helping Early Research in Oncology) is a specialized early phase oncology program providing emerging and established biotech and pharmaceutical companies an accelerated means of advancing their early phase cancer compounds through clinical testing. HERO provides Sponsors with dedicated global oncology-focused teams, rapid study start-up, pre-negotiated site agreements, patient engagement solutions, and technology/systems tailored to early phase oncology programs.

Forward Looking Statements

The statement(s) made by or on behalf of Kangpu in this release describing Kangpu's predictions, expectations and objective may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. These statements and expectations envisaged by the management are only estimates and actual results may differ materially from such expectations due to risks, uncertainties and other factors including, but not limited to, changes in regulatory and/or economic conditions, uncertain outcomes in these clinical studies, exposure to market risks and other external and internal factors, which are beyond the control of Kangpu.

Acknowledgements

Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. provided permission to Accelovance for publishing of this press release.

