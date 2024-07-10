Kangsters Unveils Revolutionary Treadmills at Rollettes Experience 2024: Celebrating Innovation and Empowerment

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kangsters, the pioneering South Korean adaptive tech startup, proudly announces its participation in the Rollettes Experience 2024. This renowned event, now celebrating its 11th anniversary, will be held from July 11-14 at the Sheraton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Known as the world's largest event for women and girls with disabilities, the Rollettes Experience has a profound impact nationwide and stands as a beacon of empowerment and independence.

Kangsters' Wheely-X, an innovative cardio trainer designed for wheelchair users

This year, the Rollettes Experience will offer a dynamic array of activities, including vibrant dance classes led by renowned choreographers like Chelsie Hill, and insightful panels on health, wellness, and business. Kangsters joins this inspiring event, championing inclusivity, community, and forward-thinking solutions. Amidst the vibrant atmosphere, Kangsters will showcase its groundbreaking innovations, including the Wheely-X treadmill designed specifically for wheelchair users.

"At Kangsters, we are driven by a passion for inclusivity and accessibility," remarked Tyrion Kim, CEO and Co-founder. "The Rollettes Experience 2024 embodies everything we stand for: innovation that empowers individuals with disabilities to lead active, fulfilling lives."

Visitors to the Kangsters booth at Rollettes Experience 2024 can look forward to an immersive experience with cutting-edge technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact firsthand with Kangsters' XR-based indoor cardio trainers, designed for wheelchair users to compete and train with friends in an exhilarating environment, and witness the revolution in accessible fitness.

