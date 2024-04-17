Kanguro Insurance Expands into Renters Insurance in Texas Market

MIAMI, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanguro Insurance, known for its innovative AI-driven pet health insurance plans, has announced its expansion into renters insurance, starting with the Texas market. The company is actively seeking partnerships with insurance agencies and property managers while offering a streamlined tech-forward product directly to consumers, particularly within Texas's Latino community.

"We recognize the need for accessible and affordable renters insurance," said Andrés Mishaan, CEO of Kanguro Insurance. "By leveraging our technology and customer-centric approach, we're aiming to revolutionize the renters insurance market just as we did with pet insurance, easy to buy and easy to use." Nicholas Hanabergh, President of Kanguro added "We are well-positioned to assist renters and property managers in Texas in safeguarding their personal property and being protected against unforeseen liabilities."

Key Features of Kanguro Insurance Renters Insurance:

AI-powered policy creation: personalized coverage recommendations in minutes.

Affordable premiums: prices designed to fit customers budgets.

Simplified claims process: Get support when you need it most.

Fully Bilingual (English/Spanish): Designed to make the Latino community feel at home.

Benefits for Potential Partners

Expand your product offerings: Provide a cutting-edge, in-demand insurance solution.

Tap into a growing market: Substantial growth potential, with the Latino demographic.

Streamline your operations: Kanguro's platform simplifies policy creation and claims.

Increase customer satisfaction: Offer a user-friendly experience for today's renters.

Dedicated support: Kanguro provides comprehensive training and ongoing support.

About Kanguro Insurance

Kanguro Insurance modernizes insurance through technology and a customer-first approach. Our innovative platform and exceptional service have made us a leader in pet insurance, a success we're ready to bring to renters insurance as we become a one-stop shop insurtech. Visit https://www.kanguroinsurance.com . Check out our renters video !

Become a Partner

Insurance agencies or distribution partners interested in offering Kanguro contact us at [email protected]

