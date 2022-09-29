Kanguru Announces A Unique Security Platform for Customers to Easily Manage Their Personal Information - The Kanguru Defender LifePlanner

MILLIS, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanguru is proud to announce the launch of a whole new innovative idea in data protection for the everyday user – the Kanguru Defender LifePlanner™. The Defender LifePlanner uses Kanguru's well-established military grade encryption technology trusted by organizations worldwide to provide an ideal, affordable, easy-to-use solution for individuals looking for a great way to store, organize and secure all of their personal information. The secure device is perfect for families to be able to share access with other family members, care givers, elder care, or estate planners with a choice of full access or limited access if so desired.

The Kanguru Defender LifePlanner is the best way to organize and secure all of your personal data. Store all of your information like banking, passwords, finances, investments, credit cards, retirement planning, wills, trusts and more; all in this personal life organizer, so that you can stay organized enjoy the important things in life. The Defender LifePlanner includes a Password Vault that automatically organizes all of your passwords, usernames, and website links in a convenient list, making it simple and easy to quickly access all of your accounts. The Kanguru Defender LifePlanner is a unique, ideal data security solution for protecting, organizing, and securing all of your personal information.

"For nearly 30 years Kanguru's main focus has been addressing high-security market sectors," states Executive VP Nate Cote, "We are very proud to provide this new patented product designed for busy, goal-oriented, hard-working people and their families with a high-end security solution for all of their personal data."

Mr. Cote continues, "There is a need in the market for everyday users to be able to securely and easily manage their most sensitive personal information, while not being exposed to the risk of keeping all of the information in a public cloud environment. The LifePlanner product set combines trusted hardware encryption technology with an easy-to-use interface where your sensitive info is stored locally – not in the Cloud. It is truly the best of both worlds and long overdue."

Security

The Defender LifePlanner is a patented technology designed by Kanguru as a unique, all-in-one security solution for personal data. It comes pre-loaded onto Kanguru's trusted Bio-Elite30™ hardware encrypted, fingerprint access USB device. This handheld encrypted USB device easily fits in a pocket or purse, and contains multi-level security using an onboard Command Console GUI interface supporting several applications including the LifePlanner, an onboard Firefox browser, integrated anti-virus/anti-malware by award-winning Bitdefender® and automated Backup & Restore Features.

The drive is encrypted with FIPS 197 certified, AES 256-Bit hardware encryption. Since it is a completely local USB device with full military grade hardware encryption, there is no worry of compromise from online threats from the internet. There is also a second layer of independent 256-AES encryption leveraging a unique encryption key behind the initial hardware encryption controller to further secure the sensitive contents of the LifePlanner data. FIPS 140-2 certified platforms will also be available in Q4 2022.

Included with the drive is 3 years of onboard, real-time anti-malware by Bitdefender®. Bitdefender has been a valued partner with Kanguru for many years helping provide world-class data protection.

"Securing personal information is crucial as cyberattacks and identity theft continues to increase in both frequency and sophistication," said Jose Lopez, Vice President of Technology Licensing and Service Providers at Bitdefender. "Today's consumers must have easy access to powerful security technologies that helps stop breaches at the door and protect data at rest. We are pleased to have a long-standing partnership with Kanguru whose vision to improve cybersecurity for all users aligns with ours."

Organization & Convenience

The LifePlanner opens up to a graphical dashboard that helps users conveniently organize all of their personal data into categories under their complete control. The user can enter any information they want within each category. Information can be categorized under all kinds of categories including healthcare, banking, investments, retirement planning, real estate, insurance, taxes, wills and estate planning, and so much more. Details like account numbers, routing numbers, passwords, usernames, doctor's contact information, pharmacy and prescription information, contact info, policy numbers, telephone numbers, email addresses, website addresses, and more can be customized under each category to fit the user's personal lifestyle. There is a "Vault" feature which allows users to safely store appropriate data such as tax returns, wills/legal documents, etc. for easy reference. The Password Manager feature is integrated with the Onboard Browser to allow users to launch the desired website quickly and securely. No more lost/forgotten passwords – and no more security risks for sensitive information being left around in unsecure locations!

The Kanguru Defender LifePlanner is loaded with additional features that make it convenient to plan, organize, store, and secure personal information. The Defender LifePlanner sells for less than $100 for the 16GB model and can be found on the Kanguru website, or through a wide range of valued Kanguru channel partners. Other storage capacities are available.

To learn more about this unique new Kanguru Defender LifePlanner

Kanguru Solutions is a global leader in manufacturing high-quality secure data storage products, remote management, duplication equipment and more.

