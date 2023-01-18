Kanguru Defender LifePlanner™ Patented Password Manager Platform Is a Secure Alternative to LastPass

MILLIS, Mass., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For customers of LastPass, a cloud-based repository for passwords, it has been quite a grueling experience following the troubling breach discovered last month impacting scores of users' personal information, passwords, and other sensitive items along with a substantial aftermath. Though LastPass has attempted to explain the incident, numerous privacy folks have chimed in to claim that they've also tried to minimize the exposure, making a bad situation worse with a less than transparent response and leading security experts to encourage its 33 million users to seek an alternative password manager for their password security needs. A proven alternative solution is The Defender LifePlanner™ by Kanguru, a trusted global leader in robust data security products.

The Kanguru Defender LifePlanner is a patented, personal encrypted Password Manager & Life Organizer. It provides military grade security for organizing and securing personal information from passwords, websites and usernames to investments, doctors, medications, insurance, property, Wills/Trusts - anything! It features two independent layers of AES 256-Bit Hardware Encryption for robust data protection.

"The Kanguru Defender LifePlanner is the clear choice for users who had trusted LastPass with their passwords but are fed up with this latest breach," says Nate Cote, Executive VP at Kanguru. "Kanguru's patented security architecture leveraging a combination of two independent AES encryption implementations - one hardware, one software – is not susceptible to the same type of situation that arose with LastPass. The USB flash drive-based encryption technology of the Defender LifePlanner is entirely local and independent of the cloud or any SaaS integration, providing true security and trustworthy, dependable data protection."

Trusted Security for Over 30 Years

The Defender LifePlanner uses Kanguru's robust FIPS 197 certified, AES 256-Bit cryptographic technology trusted by high-security military, defense and healthcare organizations around the world for over 30 years in their Defender® series of secure products. The Defender LifePlanner contains not just 1, but 2 independent levels of encryption wrapped around a locally-stored database on a hardware encrypted USB flash drive, along with 3 years of top-rated endpoint protection by Bitdefender® to form an enveloping fortress around passwords and personal information. This patented dual-layer security independent of the internet or cloud interface makes it nearly impossible for hackers to compromise your data.

Secure Much More Than Just Passwords; Secure Your Digital Life

The Defender LifePlanner can help you secure much more than just your passwords. Enter any information you want, from bank account numbers, to policy and pin numbers, websites and pharmacy contact info to medications, anything you want to secure and access regularly – including secure digital documents. The LifePlanner organizes all of your data into specific categories that only you can access anytime, under trusted military-grade security.

Remotely Manageable

As with all Kanguru Defender® products, the Defender LifePlanner can additionally be remotely managed through Kanguru's Remote Management platform – KRMC™. KRMC is an optional security feature for organizations or individuals who may have additional management requirements for the security parameters of their organization's Defender drives – whether it is to support legitimate password change items or revoke access to users in the case that a device is lost or stolen.

Security For a Lifetime

The Defender LifePlanner is much more secure than Cloud-based password managers, more organized than hand-written spreadsheets, and an invaluable asset for passing along secure information when navigating an unexpected illness or estate transition for loved ones.

You can purchase the Defender LifePlanner on kanguru.com starting at just $99.95 for the 16GB model, or it can be purchased from many of your favorite online retailers. Visit Kanguru Where to Buy.

Store All Your Personal Information with Complete Confidence:

Passwords and Usernames

Personal Banking and Financial Accounts

Medications, Doctor Information and Healthcare

Contacts

Investments and Retirement Planning

Insurance, Policy Numbers and Documents

Credit Card Information

Wills, Trusts and Estate Planning

Mortgages and Real Estate

Education Planning

And much more…

To learn more about the Kanguru Defender LifePlanner, please visit the Defender LifePlanner on kanguru.com, or call 1-888-KANGURU.

About Kanguru:

Kanguru is a global leader in manufacturing top-of-the-line, military-grade, data security USB storage products. With FIPS 140-2 Certified, AES 256-Bit hardware encrypted Defender® secure USB drives, solid state drives, and fully-integrated remote management, Kanguru is committed to offering its security-conscious customers world-class data protection. For more information on Kanguru, please visit kanguru.com.

