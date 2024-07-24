Kanguru Introduces Enhanced Remote Management for Secure Devices - Currently Sole Platform for Managing FIPS Validated USB Drives on the Market

MILLIS, Mass., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanguru is excited to announce a full enhancement to their KRMC (Kanguru Remote Management Console) platform, soon to be rebranded as KRMC-Hosted. Expected to launch in August 2024, this update will feature the only platform for managing currently validated FIPS140-2/FIPS 140-3 USB Hardware encrypted drives available today. It includes a dramatic improvement in the user experience, easy to follow group management, pricing tiers to include granular security offerings, and many other great features.

KRMC has been the standard for managing portable, secure storage drives for 15 years," states Nate Cote, Executive VP of Kanguru. "As the only platform available for remotely managing currently validated FIPS140-2/140-3 devices, there is a clear mandate in the industry for this product. We have taken a wide-range of customer feedback into account for this comprehensive upgrade. It is an exciting time at Kanguru."

The new multi-tiered structure offers flexible and affordable remote management security options tailored to the needs of Defender customers, including a complimentary Basic account with all Defender drive purchases, adding significant value to the Defender® Line and KRMC (Kanguru Remote Management Console) solution.

Overview of the New KRMC-Hosted Solution:

A brand new, easy-to-use Graphical User Interface with a clean, modern design

A new price-tiered structure providing more flexible, affordable, and convenient options to customers

No-cost KRMC Basic account with all Defender secure drive purchases

The only remote management platform for managing USB drives with current FIPS 140-2/140-3 validation

Several new added features to enhance remote management capabilities

Hosted in Rackspace's secure, redundant environment. No customer server overhead!

New Graphical User Interface

Based on valuable customer feedback, Kanguru is giving KRMC-Hosted a whole new contemporary look with great, additional features to streamline operations. This sleek new layout enhances usability, making KRMC more intuitive, convenient, and effective for managers and Security Officers to secure their organization's data on Defender encrypted devices worldwide.

New Price-Tiered Structure, Including a Free KRMC Starter Account

The new price-tiered structure offers customers a variety of advantages and flexibility, allowing customers to select only the features they need.

Basic: A free KRMC-Hosted Account is now provided with every purchase of Defender drives. This account allows users to Enable and Disable their drive remotely from anywhere.

Standard: Along with Enable and Disable, Standard includes Access Control Restrictions, Password Management, and Self-Service Password Management (SSPM).

Advanced: Designed larger organizations with more admin oversight, this plan includes all features of the basic and standard accounts, along with unlimited secondary administrative accounts, auditor accounts, device groups, single-sign-on (via SAML), and connection to a SIEM server for event monitoring.

Premium: For organizations with robust cybersecurity and compliance requirements, this full-service solution features all of the amenities of the other tiered benefits, along with additional onboard endpoint protection (antivirus/antimalware) powered by Bitdefender®, Disable Action (Active Directory), and the ability to monitor file/folder activity down to the remote device level.

FIPS-Validated/Fully-Integrated Solution, Setting the Standard in Remote Management Security

Kanguru is committed to helping organizations manage, monitor, and secure their sensitive data while maintaining flexibility and convenience for conducting business. KRMC is the only remote management platform for managing USB drives with a current FIPS validation available in the industry today. KRMC has been, and remains, a cutting-edge remote management solution for many sectors, including Government, Military, Financial, Healthcare, and Energy organizations, as well as SMBs and individuals. The new price-tiered Kanguru-Hosted structure provides affordable options for securing data worldwide and is expected to be implemented by August 2024.

For more information about KRMC-Hosted, visit www.kanguru.com. For questions, contact the Kanguru Sales Team at 1-(508)-376-4245 or by email at [email protected].

Kanguru is a global leader providing best-in-class, secure external and internal data storage solutions to help organizations protect and secure their data. Kanguru offers the only remote management platform for managing USB drives with current FIPS validation in the industry. For over 30 years Kanguru has been providing easy-to-use, secure IT products, duplication and data storage. For more information on Kanguru, please visit www.kanguru.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Don Wright, Marketing Manager

Kanguru Solutions

[email protected]

(1) 508.376.4245

