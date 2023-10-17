Kanguru Releases an Enhanced NVMe SSD Duplicator for Large M.2 NVMe & M.2 SATA Technology Rollouts

Kanguru Solutions

17 Oct, 2023

MILLIS, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanguru introduces their new model KanguruClone™ 11-Target M.2 NVMe SSD Pro Duplicator, with more cost-effective benefits, enhanced performance, and faster duplication speed for organizations looking to upgrade or roll out both M.2 NVMe and M.2 SATA form factor solid state drive technology.

To accommodate for a newer generation of NVMe drives, next gen and future gen mechanisms, Kanguru has enhanced their KanguruClone 11-Target M.2 NVMe SSD duplicator for organizations looking to:

The KanguruClone 11-Target M.2 NVMe SSD Duplicator is an ideal way for organizations to conduct large-scale upgrades and/or deployments of NVMe SSDs. Duplicate up to eleven M.2 NVMe and M.2 SATA form factor SSDs simultaneously. With high-speed cloning, economic benefits and secure erase features, organizations can use this duplicator for medium to large rollouts, data backups and GDPR compliance. Separate adapters may be purchased for traditional SATA upgrades to NVMe.
  • Easily Roll out New M.2 NVMe and M.2 SATA Technology to Their Organization
  • Efficiently Upgrade or Make Updates to a Previously-Installed Fleet of NVMe Devices
  • Create Duplicate NVMe M.2 Drives or M.2 SATA Drives for Data Backups
  • Data Wipe with DOD-Level Secure Erase Features in Compliance with GDPR

"The enhancements to the KanguruClone 11-Target M.2 NVMe SSD Duplicator make tremendous economic sense for organizations on a number of fronts, providing greater performance, much faster duplication speeds, while reducing overall expense," says Nate Cote, EVP at Kanguru. "It's a great solution for large to medium system NVMe upgrades or deployment projects."

Single Channel VS. Dual Channel

Where the previous Single Channel KanguruClone 11-Target M.2 NVMe SSD duplicator model required the purchase of special adapters for duplicating M.2 SATA form factor drives, this enhanced, Dual Channel 11 NVMe duplicator can duplicate both M.2 NVMe and M.2 SATA drives simultaneously and much more efficiently without the need for separate adapters, reducing the overall expense for organizations. With dual channel speeds, the duplicator can also achieve much faster performance - up to 25GB per minute to all target devices simultaneously. Other enhancements include updated firmware to support next gen and future gen mechanisms.

An Ideal Use Case

Any organization with a fleet of new laptops requiring new NVMe or M.2 drives with faster, or larger capacity storage drives can purchase this standalone M.2 NVMe SSD Duplicator and begin duplicating right away. The IT department can simply load all applications, files, documents, and security policies onto a single laptop or workstation, then easily duplicate the drive to multiple NVMe drives - up to 11 at a time with the M.2 NVMe SSD Duplicator for full distribution and installation to the entire organization.

The new 11-Target M.2 NVMe SSD Duplicator is well-suited for Defense, DOD, Government (State/Federal) organizations, new companies or SMBs rolling out new NVMe drive technology and Small, Medium, Large Companies, Businesses & Enterprise.

Convert Traditional SATA to NVMe

In addition, the KanguruClone 11 M.2 NVMe SSD Duplicator is an excellent solution for converting traditional SATA drives to NVMe.  The duplicator comes with a complimentary adapter for duplicating SATA drives, and additional adapters may be purchased at www.kanguru.com or any of Kanguru's Authorized Resellers.

To learn more about the KanguruClone 11 M.2 NVMe SSD PRO Duplicator, visit www.kanguru.com or call Kanguru directly at 1-888-KANGURU to speak to our Sales Team.

Kanguru Solutions is a global leader in manufacturing high-quality hardware encrypted data storage products, remote management, duplication equipment and more.

