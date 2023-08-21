Kangvape and RandM Announces Collaboration with General Vape

News provided by

General Vape

21 Aug, 2023, 14:50 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kangvape, a leader in the manufacturing of premium vaping devices and accessories, has officially announced a strategic collaboration with generalvape.com, an esteemed online retailer in the vaping industry. This alliance will make generalvape.com the official distributor of Kangvape's innovative products, expanding the reach of Kangvape to a wider audience.

Continue Reading

Since its inception, Kangvape has continually demonstrated a commitment to delivering exceptional vaping experiences. Their cutting-edge designs and quality manufacturing have cemented their position as a top brand in the vaping community. The partnership with generalvape.com aligns with Kangvape's mission to enhance accessibility and provide unparalleled service to its growing customer base.

generalvape.com is renowned for its extensive selection of vaping products and commitment to customer satisfaction. As an official distributor of Kangvape, they will house a comprehensive line of Kangvape's latest products, ensuring that customers have convenient access to the best that.

Kangvape has to offer:
Kangvape Onee stick 2000-3000 puffs
Kangvape Onee Pro 7000 puffs
Kangvape Onee Max 5000 puffs
Kangvape TC8000 8000 puffs

The collaboration between Kangvape and generalvape.com signals a new era for both companies, each benefiting from the other's expertise and reputation in the vaping industry. This partnership not only opens up new growth opportunities but also stands as a testament to both companies' dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Both companies look forward to a fruitful relationship that benefits customers by offering them a seamless shopping experience for top-tier vaping products.

About Kangvape:
Founded in 2014, Kangvape has become a symbol of innovation and quality in the vaping industry. With an array of products designed to suit all vaping preferences, Kangvape continues to push the boundaries of excellence.

RandM Vapes Partners with generalvape
In an exciting development for vaping enthusiasts, RandM Vapes, a pioneer in crafting top-tier vaping devices and accessories, has announced a strategic collaboration with generalvape.com. The esteemed online retailer, known for its extensive selection and quality service, is now the official distributor for RandM Vapes.

The partnership signifies RandM Vapes' commitment to extending its reach and ensuring that their cutting-edge products are accessible to a broader audience. Renowned for its innovative designs and emphasis on quality, RandM Vapes has become synonymous with excellence in the vaping industry.

generalvape.com's dedication to offering a wide variety of vaping products, coupled with a focus on customer satisfaction, makes them an ideal fit as RandM Vapes' official distributor. They will feature a comprehensive collection of RandM Vapes' latest offerings, providing customers with convenient access to the very best in vaping technology.

RandM Vape has to offer:
RnadM Tornado 7000 puffs
RandM Torando 8000 puffs
Randm Torando 9000 puffs
RandM Digital Box 12000 puffs

This collaboration heralds a new chapter for both companies, enabling growth and reinforcing their shared dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. The partnership not only opens up new channels for accessibility but also serves as a testament to the forward-thinking approach of both RandM Vapes and generalvape.com.

About RandM Vapes:
Established in 2018, RandM Vapes is a leading innovator in the vaping industry, offering a wide array of products that cater to all vaping preferences. Their commitment to innovation and quality continues to set new standards in the field.

Media Contact - sales@generalvape.com

SOURCE General Vape

Also from this source

Introducing Funky Republic Vape and LOST MARY Vape: Redefining Leisure, Rediscovering Yourself a new game changer by General Vape

Introducing AIRBAR: A New Epoch in Vaping Lifestyle and Technology by Generalvape

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.