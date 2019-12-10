Kanha - Number One Cannabis Gummy in California for Two Months in a Row

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunderstorm, creators of California-based edible brand Kanha, hold their place as the number one edible gummy brand by volume for two months in a row, selling a record 187,135 units in retail sales in October, according to BDS Analytics.

With unrivaled taste and texture, it's no surprise that Kanha has seen a significant growth, with a 260% increase in revenue over the last 12 months. With all-natural ingredients, its Zero-Pesticide Policy, and the promise of a consistently safe and reliable experience, Kanha has earned consumers' loyalty and trust, proven when they took home first place for "Most Accurately Formulated Edible" at this year's CSA Awards. Kanha routinely out-performs new and veteran competitors in the edible market in both sales and volume. Kanha gummies range from a THC content of 5 mg-10 mg a piece, with additional CBD options, which allows consumers to choose the perfect ratio for any occasion.

Kanha added two new products to their portfolio this year, with Kanha Nano and Kanha Nano Vegan, which contributed to the rapid growth of the company. Kanha Nano took the cannabis market by storm, utilizing nanomolecular technology to introduce the industry's first fast-acting edible. Consumers report feeling the effects of this game-changing gummy in around 15 minutes -- the cannabinoid particles used to contribute to this rapid-onset are smaller than a wavelength of light, which increases bioavailability and absorption. In August, Kanha introduced the industry's first fast-acting vegan edible in Blood Orange Bliss, Blueberry Blast, and Luscious Lemon, further diversifying their offerings.

"The Sunderstorm team is thrilled to see the recognition of their hard work through Kanha's brand establishment and trust in 2019. Looking ahead to 2020, we are in a position of great strength to offer consumers many more exciting and innovative products,'' says CEO Cameron Clarke. "As a science-based company, we will continue to lead the industry with technology and quality but never veer from our commitment to reliable, all-natural, consistent and safe products for our consumers."

Kanha cannabis-infused gummies are available at over 350 licensed retailers across the state of California, with a roll-out plan that includes additional flavors in the next few months.

Considered the best tasting gummies in the cannabis industry, Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality cannabis oils that have been tested multiple times before being infused to provide a consistent dose. Safe, reliable and delicious – every gummy is its own adventure in flavor and experience, leading you on a joyful journey full of curiosity and bliss. Winner of "Most Accurately Formulated Edible 2018" at last year's CSA Awards, Kanha gummies are available in 19 all-natural varieties.

Sunderstorm is a premier California-based lifestyle cannabis manufacturer focused on quality of products, quality of life, and quality of community. Leveraging years of experience in the market, Sunderstorm promises clean, consistent and reliable cannabis products backed by science. Through its Kanhagummies, Windvapes, Solaraflower, and NANO5 nanomolecular oral sprays, Sunderstorm helps people achieve a life of harmony and wellness with consciously crafted cannabis. www.Sunderstorm.com

