Kanha and HBO Max's Joint Marketing Campaign Wins Bronze Stevie® Award at the 2021 American Business Awards®

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunderstorm Inc., one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods companies, creators of California-based edible brand Kanha and nanomolecular sublingual brand NANO5, today announced it has been honored as a Bronze Stevie® Award winner at the 2021 American Business Awards®. Kanha's joint multimedia marketing campaign with HBO Max ahead of the network's Close Enough series premiere was recognized in the Consumer Brand Experience of the Year category.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Sunderstorm was selected among 3,800 corporate entries around the country and was among a handful of legal cannabis companies that were honored by the organization.

In an industry first, Sunderstorm partnered with HBO Max to create four custom Kanha branded gummy products that reflected the personalities of each main character in the series. To further generate audience awareness and excitement, Kanha spearheaded an influencer campaign that garnered nearly 113,000 engagements for the Close Enough premiere.

"This campaign is a milestone in cannabis marketing, and being recognized by an organization as prestigious as the American Business Awards is a true testament to the creative potential of the cannabis industry," said Cameron Clarke, CEO of Sunderstorm. "We are immensely grateful to our friends at HBO Max for entrusting the Kanha team with this opportunity and are excited at the prospect of cannabis brands playing a central role in future mainstream marketing campaigns."

"Our ultimate goal was to create an authentic and novel marketing experience that captured the essence of Close Enough, and we are thrilled that our campaign with Kanha resonated with the American Business Awards judges," said Pia Barlow, SVP Originals Marketing, HBO Max.

About Sunderstorm

Established in 2015, Sunderstorm has emerged as one of the largest and most trusted manufacturers of cannabis products in California. With a mission to help people achieve a life of harmony and wellness with all-natural, consciously made, science-based cannabis products, Sunderstorm produces a wide assortment of edibles, sublinguals and vape cartridges. Widely considered the best tasting gummy in the industry, Sunderstorm's Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality cannabis oils, scientifically extracted and infused to provide a consistent dose.

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE Sunderstorm