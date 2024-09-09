KANHA X The Beach Samui Transform Wellness Tourism with the First Licensed Cannabis Enhanced Therapies in Asia

The partnership transforms the landscape of wellness tourism by combining luxury hospitality and innovative cannabis therapies on Thailand's famed Koh Samui island

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking development for wellness tourism, KANHA and The Beach Samui announce their partnership further cementing The Beach Samui's status as Asia's first licensed hotel offering cannabis-integrated therapies. This collaboration introduces a new suite of exclusive cannabis-enhanced treatments, designed to elevate the guest experience and set a new standard for luxury wellness tourism on Thailand's iconic Koh Samui.

With Thailand's wellness economy nearing $35 billion in 2022 and projected to grow by 9.9% annually, this collaboration between KANHA and The Beach Samui reinforces their leadership position in the industry. Nestled on the tranquil southern coast of Koh Samui, The Beach Samui has long been celebrated for its unique fusion of luxury and wellness, making history as the first licensed hotel in Asia to integrate cannabis into its offerings. With the global cannabis brand KANHA now on board, the resort is poised to enhance its reputation with an array of bespoke therapies powered by KANHA's world-leading team of doctors and PhD chemists, ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficacy. As the only resort of its kind in the world, the visionary partnership inaugurates a new era of upscale wellness retreats and experiences that specialize in holistic well-being enhanced by cannabis and other plant medicines.

This partnership brings a fresh wave of innovation to The Beach Samui's wellness programs plus a continued commitment to the therapeutic potential of cannabis in a safe, controlled environment. Guests can now indulge in bespoke cannabis treatments powered by KANHA, including immersive bathing rituals, sound healing, infused culinary experiences, guided meditation, vibrational therapies, IV infusions, breathwork, movement, fitness and in-depth cannabinoid education sessions. Each therapy is carefully curated by on-site licensed pharmacists to align with the guest's wellness goals, preferences, and tolerance levels. For those seeking a continuous wellness journey, special membership options are available, offering an annual commitment to these transformative experiences.

KANHA's award-winning cannabis products are seamlessly integrated into The Beach Samui's existing luxury offerings, which include 21 exquisitely designed colonial-style suites. With interiors crafted by the visionaries behind resorts such as Rosewood Amsterdam and The Peninsula London, each suite offers endless ocean views, creating a serene environment where guests can relax and rejuvenate. The resort's idyllic location in a peaceful fishing village, surrounded by the natural beauty of Koh Samui, enhances the overall sense of escape and tranquility.

"Wellness enthusiasts around the world have been seeking a place where they can enjoy premium cannabis treatments in a resort setting," says Cameron Clarke, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunderstorm, the parent company of KANHA. "The partnership between KANHA and The Beach Samui delivers on this market demand with one-of-a-kind experiences that allow travelers to enjoy cannabis as they relax and recharge in a luxury resort on one of the best islands in Asia."

Charlotte Rose Melsom, Founding Partner & Creative Director of The Beach Samui, emphasized the importance of collaborating with brands that share their commitment to guest experience and well-being. "Aligning with leading brands like KANHA, who prioritize the same level of care and precision, ensures that our guests experience cannabis in the safest setting. This partnership allows us to maintain our high standards while offering innovative and transformative wellness experiences that deeply connect each guest with themselves and the rich Thai culture."

Guests who want to experience the magic of KANHA-infused wellness treatments at The Beach Samui can use the code KANHA to receive 30% off stays from now until the end of November and 10% off from December through the end of August 2025.

About Sunderstorm

Sunderstorm is a trusted family of brands dedicated to helping consumers do what they love. The company's bestselling edibles brand, KANHA, produces award-winning gummies and chocolates that are renowned for their flavor, texture, purity and precision dosage. As the first global edible cannabis brand, KANHA currently serves California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Illinois, Thailand and Japan, and its hemp gummies are available in more than 30 states at www.kanhalife.com .

About The Beach Samui

The Beach Samui is an award-winning boutique hotel located on the beautiful island of Koh Samui, Thailand, and home to the first in-hotel herbal dispensary in Asia. Known for its luxurious accommodations, endless ocean views and wellness programs amidst the most breathtaking setting, The Beach Samui offers guests a tranquil retreat that celebrates natural well-being and the rich culture of Thailand.

www.thebeachsamui.com

