Kanopy Makes Two Key Additions To Senior Leadership Team, Opens Engineering Office In Orange County

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanopy , the free-to-the-user video streaming platform for critically-acclaimed films and documentaries, today announced the addition of two key hires to its senior leadership team designed to bolster a rapidly expanding suite of products and services. The company also announced a new engineering office in California's Orange County that will help Kanopy continue to recruit top technology talent.

Dave Barney has joined Kanopy as Chief Technology Officer while Chase Rigby is the company's new Chief Product Officer, both reporting to CEO Olivia Humphrey. Both longtime veterans of Google, Barney will lead the new office in Orange County while Rigby drives Kanopy's roadmap of new products and services from its San Francisco headquarters.

"The additions of Chase and Dave come at a time of accelerated growth and their respective track records in developing innovative products and leading effective teams will not only help scale Kanopy's platform but attract premier talent in all of our regional markets," says Founder / CEO Olivia Humphrey.

Kanopy has added nearly 200 library partners in just the last three months and opened an office in Denver earlier this year. The new office in Orange County will be both an operational and recruiting hub.

Barney spent more than a decade at Google, where he led fulfillment efforts in Google's global support organization, serving billions of customers world-wide and led the company's TV attribution & marketing mix modeling following Google's acquisition of Adometry in 2014. Prior to Google, Barney was CTO of Semantic Discovery.

"During my time at Google I experienced periods of explosive growth and diversification of the platform," Barney said. "Joining Kanopy at this point in its own evolution has a similar feel as we learn more and more about our customers and partners."

Rigby's six years at Google included leading the Social Good team heading up all charitable giving products across Search, Assistant, YouTube & Google Play. He was also an early part of Pokemon Go prior to Niantic Labs' spinout of Google.

"I jumped at the chance to join the company because I believe Kanopy is positioned very well in today's crowded streaming market, offering an incredible alternative to existing streaming platforms that can be a drain on pocketbooks and productivity," Rigby said. "I'm excited to shape the roadmap so we can continue helping libraries serve their communities beyond their branches and in turn help millions of people discover high-quality content that enriches their lives."

ABOUT KANOPY

Kanopy is a premium, free-to-the-user streaming platform offered through the generous support of universities and public libraries with a focus on thoughtful entertainment. Through partnerships with iconic film distributors and studios such as The Great Courses, Criterion Collection, A24, Paramount, PBS, and Kino Lorber, among others, Kanopy's critically-acclaimed catalog provides thousands of the world's award-winning documentaries and films, contemporary favorites, must-see classics, life-long learning courses, and kids programming to public library members, students and professors at participating institutions. Kanopy is available on all major streaming devices, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and Roku. For more information, please visit www.kanopy.com .

