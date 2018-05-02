Kanopy, the On-Demand Streaming Video Service Free for Public Library Members, Adds Children's Content with Launch of Kanopy Kids

Kanopy Kids highlights films and TV series that inspire, inform, and help children develop empathy, mindfulness, and self-esteem. All Kanopy content is available for free with a public library card. With the launch of Kanopy Kids, Kanopy expands its mission to provide thoughtful entertainment to everyone. Kanopy Kids features approximately 500 children's titles at launch, with more than 100 to be added each month. Kanopy is available on any computer, television, or mobile device, with apps for Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, iOS, and Android.

Kanopy Kids categories include TV Series, Learning Languages, Animated Storybooks, Anime Favorites, Classic Films and Movies for the Whole Family. Key titles include Arthur, Babar, Franklin & Friends, Maya The Bee, Wild Kratts, Between the Lions, Little Pim, and Nigerian-animated Bino & Fino. The collection also highlights Classic Films from Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton and Oscar® nominated titles including A Cat in Paris and The Secret of Kells, plus family-friendly documentaries, Girls Rock and The Endless Summer.

Kanopy is available at most major U.S. public libraries, including those in Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Brooklyn, Queens, Austin, New Orleans, San Francisco, Annapolis, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, and Phoenix.

Kanopy was founded in 2008 by CEO Olivia Humphrey as an educational tool for universities. The service has rapidly expanded to libraries across the United States, Canada, and Australia. With thousands of titles available to stream, Kanopy provides convenient access to the films that entertain and enrich viewers.

Common Sense Media offers the largest, most trusted library of independent age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites, books, and music. They publish independent ratings and reviews for nearly everything kids want to watch, read, play, and learn with and are a trusted guide to help them navigate a world where change is the only constant.

