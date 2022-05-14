Kanpai Pandas Own Allegiant Stadium Executive Box Suite for 15 Years

The Kanpai Panda suite will be one of only 128 total suites at Allegiant Stadium. Kanpai Panda holders will be amongst the likes of MGM, Wynn, Caesars, Coca-Cola, and other conglomerates who have also secured their executive suits for the upcoming season. Amenities include unlimited gourmet food and alcohol, premium parking, and access to multiple club spaces inside Allegiant Stadium. Kanpai Panda holders will have the opportunity to indulge in elite experiences whilst collaborating and networking with giants in the crypto space and the real world.

Kanpai Pandas gives you a membership pass into an exclusive club that offers access to high-end events such as private parties, tickets to sporting events, concerts, and other sought-after entertainment events. The Kanpai Panda executive suite at Allegiant Stadium is one of many exclusive events the Kanpai Panda has delivered and will continue to deliver for Kanpai Panda holders. Kanpai Pandas is building a family of like-minded people across the globe, creating a network effect where holders can build, collaborate, and learn together in the journey to making NFT history. Kanpai Pandas believe in building a sustainable long-term foundation through providing real-world utility and on-chain innovation.

