KanREN, Inc. Offers Cybersecurity Threat Protection At No Charge to Its Members

LAWRENCE, Kan., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KanREN, Inc ., a member-based consortium providing Internet and network technologies to education, and public service institutions in Kansas announced today that in response to recent cybersecurity threats effective immediately all connected members will receive a suite of cybersecurity services at no additional cost. The suite of cybersecurity services will also be extended to any K-12 educational institution that joins the KanREN network. The suite of cybersecurity services includes: DDoS scrubbing, Akamai ETP DNS scrubbing, Nessus vulnerability scanning, honeypot monitoring and notification.

KanREN's offer comes on the heels of the December 10, 2020, The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) joint advisory on malicious cyber actors targeting kindergarten through twelfth grade (K-12) educational institutions to cause disruptions and steal data, https://us-cert.cisa.gov/ncas/alerts/aa20-345a .

"This year our educational institutions have faced a number of unprecedented challenges. Protecting their networks from cyber security threats should not be one of them. KanREN is committed to helping our members focus on educating students, not worrying about cyber security threats," said Cort Buffington, KanREN's Executive Director. "By offering these security services at no additional fee, we are adding a significant layer of defense to their front lines, without adding to their bottom lines. It's the right thing to do."

KanREN is the Research and Education Network (R&E) in Kansas. Established in 1992, KanREN is a 501(c)(3) created by the public universities of Kansas. Created as a pioneer in R&E networks nationwide, KanREN shares resources, builds local, state and regional collaboration. KanREN is an experienced, forward-thinking, member-based consortium offering custom, world-class network services, innovations and support for researchers, educators, and public service institutions in the state of Kansas who require a direct, dedicated, high-capacity infrastructure when performance is imperative to success.

Educational institutions in Kansas interested in this cybersecurity protection offer can contact KanREN at [email protected].

SOURCE KanREN

