Kansai Electric Deploys Engineering Consultants Group's Anomaly Detection Software to Monitor Power Plant in Australia

Kansai Electric Power has created models of major assets at the plant using Predict-It, based on prior operational data stored in Bluewaters' OSIsoft PI System data historian. The Predict-It software utilizes Advanced Pattern Recognition techniques to detect subtle changes in asset behavior that are precursors to issues that may impact generation, reliability, safety and environment.

Kansai Electric Power anticipates a roll-out of this model used at Bluewaters' to other generating units and assets within its portfolio. The ultimate objective being a stronger, more efficient business unit with high versatility and transparency, leveraging ECG's data analytics with Kansai Electric Power's global experience and process knowledge.

"Kansai Electric Power is leveraging their vast experience in power generation along with operating data diagnostics to gain new insights into operation and maintenance. Analytics will transition our industry to drive value and optimize efficiency in the years to come," stated Michael Santucci, founder of ECG, a custom solutions provider for the power industry.

"Operational data monitoring is key to mitigating risk of premature failures, impacting critical generating unit assets. Foresighted utilities like Kansai Electric have recognized this and are eager to adopt it," commented Santucci.

Engineering Consultants Group Inc. (ECG): http://www.ecg-inc.com/

Engineering Consultants Group Inc., headquartered in Akron, Ohio offers unique solutions driven by customer needs. ECG is a progressive engineering firm that has been developing power industry process related solutions for decades.

Kansai Electric Power: http://www.kepco.co.jp/english/

Kansai Electric Power, the second largest electrical power company in Japan, operates over 150 power plants with about 34GW of electric generating capacity.

OSIsoft: https://www.osisoft.com/

OSIsoft, LLC headquartered in San Leandro, California is a global leader in data management technologies for industrial customers.

Predict-It™ software: http://www.ecg-inc.com/products/predictit

Predict-It software an advanced pattern recognition software for anomaly detection and machine condition monitoring. Predict-It software uses asset historical data to model normal operation then detects process anomalies in real-time for all critical assets in a fleet.

