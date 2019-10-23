Kansas-based Wealth Advisors Bill Keen and Matt Wilson Provide Insights at Advisor Thought Leader Summit

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Keen, CRPC®, founder and CEO, and Matt Wilson, CFP® and Chief Investment Officer, of Keen Wealth Advisors were invited to participate at the Advisor Thought Leader Summit, held Aug. 12 and 13, 2019, at Rockhurst University in Kansas City. This privately hosted event was open to a select group of tenured financial planning professionals. Wilson and Keen were hand-selected by the conference hosts.

Wilson shares firm story in interview at Rockhurst University. Keen shares best practices for serving clients; does interview with PBS show host.

Keen shared how he and his team at Keen Wealth Advisors, a mid-sized RIA with a solid Midwest footprint, have built up their local Kansas City presence through live educational classes (will do over 60 alone this year), coupled with their blog and podcast, "Keen On Retirement." Keen also has leveraged his passions and purpose to make good connections in the community through volunteer roles, such as serving on the Board of Directors for Angel Flight Central (AFC), a volunteer non-profit organization with the mission of serving people in need by arranging charitable flights for health care or other humanitarian purposes.

"We work primarily with engineers and we love it," said Keen. "They make wonderful clients because they're process-oriented; they live within their means; and most are grateful, humble people, as well. They're consultants by nature, so they've sold their brains over the course of their careers. So they understand about coming to someone for their expertise when they need it."

As a recent book author, Keen also shared his experience on how—and why—to write a book. Keen's new book, Keen on Retirement: Engineering the Second Half of Your Life, is an Amazon Bestseller in Budgeting and Financial Risk Management. In Keen on Retirement, Keen shares insights from client meetings across a 27-year financial services career to help readers approach retirement in a well planned out and thoughtful manner. In addition to walking readers through the steps of building a dynamic retirement financial plan, Keen tackles the psychological and emotional challenges associated with retirement. He offers guidance to disciplined savers who are anxious about becoming spenders and helps individuals and couples get clarity around what life will look like in retirement.

Both Keen and Wilson recorded video interviews at the Advisor Thought Leader Summit:

Keen spoke with Pam Krueger, co-host and producer of MoneyTrack on PBS (Public Broadcast System). In his video with Krueger, Keen talks about how everyone wants to get to the point in their lives when work becomes optional. "There comes a point when folks who are thoughtful and deliberate say, 'Another year of work is not worth postponing entering the next phase of life,'" said Keen. Click here to watch the Keen/Krueger interview.

Wilson spoke with Marie Swift, who, as head of faculty for the Advisor Thought Leader Summit, brought together an all-star cast to share best practices in the financial services industry. In this video interview, Wilson shares how he became a part of Keen Wealth Advisors, thanks to a Rockhurst University connection. He also talks about the many community-oriented events that Keen Wealth sponsors and/or hosts. "As much as we like educating our clients on the ins and outs of investing, we enjoy having fun with our clients, as well. Our events are communal and bring all our clients together to have a good time," said Wilson. Click here to watch the Wilson/Swift interview.

ABOUT KEEN WEALTH ADVISORS

Keen Wealth Advisors is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. CEO Bill Keen is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ and independent financial advisor with more than 27 years of industry experience. As the founder of Keen Wealth Advisors, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, he and his team focus on providing personalized retirement planning designed to help people thrive before and during their retirement years.

With a passion for educating others, Keen co-hosts "Keen on Retirement" – a podcast designed to provide Keen Wealth Advisors' friends and clients with an additional tool to stay informed and educated on key issues related to retirement planning and investing. The firm also presents several retirement planning lectures on an annual basis to employees of major corporations in the Kansas City region, with a unique emphasis on the engineering community. Keen has also previously shared his thoughts with national media outlets such as U.S. News and World Report, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch, and Yahoo Finance, to name a few.

For more information, visit www.keenwealthadvisors.com.

Amazon rankings although relevant on how a product is selling overall doesn't necessarily indicate how well an item is selling among other similar items or similar item categories. Amazon may choose the most popular categories or subcategories within which an item has a high ranking to determine its best-seller rankings. The Amazon Best Seller ranking is referring to rankings for the Kindle Top 100 Paid Lists under the subcategories of: Budgeting and Financial Risk Management, based on data as of September 5, 2019. These rankings are updated hourly and as a result, should be expected to fluctuate as such.

