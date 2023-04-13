Kansas Board of Regents Approves College Credit for Cambridge International's Courses and Exams

Cambridge Advanced exams will now provide valuable college credit for students across Kansas public higher education institutions

TOPEKA, Kan., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) has approved the addition of the world's largest provider of international education programs, Cambridge International's Advanced exams to the state's Credit for Prior Learning Policy. With this new policy change, all institutions governed or coordinated by KBOR will award credit to all students earning an E grade or higher on Cambridge Advanced (International AS & A Level) examinations. This approval applies to all institutions governed by KBOR, including six state universities, nineteen community colleges, six technical colleges, and one municipal university.

"The Regents have prioritized policies and initiatives that increase access and affordability for students," said KBOR President and CEO Blake Flanders. "Awarding credit to students for the Cambridge International Advanced exams gives high school students more pathways to earn college credit. This increases the seamlessness between high school and college and will help more students attend college and graduate on-time."

Cambridge International's curricular pathway aligns aptly with the mission of KBOR institutions. Designed to help students interpret challenges from multiple perspectives within a global context, the Cambridge Pathway delivers high-quality learning experiences that complement course-based instruction and align with competencies and skills for working in a diverse postsecondary environment and a global economy.

Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America, said: "The decision by the Kansas Board of Regents empowers mobility and success for students across the state. When students know they can earn credit for exam performance, they are able to design a degree pathway that maximizes their time and minimizes tuition costs."

Cambridge International AS & A Level exams are part of an internationally benchmarked program that allows students to earn college-level credit in high school. Kansas joins states like AZ, FL, IN, MD, MS, NC, PA, SC, VA, WA, and KY where all public higher education institutions provide college credit to students with qualifying grades on Cambridge International AS & A Level exams.

Each year, nearly 1 million students participate in Cambridge International programs worldwide, making more than 1.75 million exam entries. More than 900 U.S. colleges and universities have policies for courses that are part of the Cambridge program. Cambridge programs are offered at more than 10,000 schools in over 160 countries.

As a global organization with a 160-year history as part of the University of Cambridge, Cambridge Assessment International Education partners with schools and districts around the world with a shared goal of making education transformation a reality. Schools in the U.S. now utilize the Cambridge Advanced program, an internationally benchmarked program that allows students to earn college-level credit in high school. The Cambridge Pathway uniquely provides an instructional system across four stages (Primary through Advanced) aligning rigorous curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment for all students in grades K-12.

