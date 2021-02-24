Kansas City area land auction to feature cropland, homes, grain storage

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A major auction in March will feature 879 acres of agricultural land in Cass County, Missouri. The land will be offered in a live auction (with optional online bidding) Tuesday March 30, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company conducting the event.

The 26 tracts offered include tillable cropland (some irrigated), wooded recreation areas, five homes, and a 160,000 bushel grain setup, which will be offered separately from the land on which it is located.

"This land is about 30 miles south of Kansas City and well suited for local operators and investors alike. It is a short distance from Belton, Missouri, and Olathe, Kansas. Bidders will be able to combine tracts and purchase just a few acres or even the entire property. Our system of bidding puts those seeking large and small amounts of land on an equal footing," said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company.

"The land is all contiguous, with a high percentage being tillable," Schrader.

Land tracts range in size from approximately five acres to 167 acres. One tract has a 16,800-square-foot machine shed, of which approximately 4,800 square feet is insulated and heated.

Schrader personnel will be available at the property to accommodate inspections and provide detailed information on March 4, 5, 18, 19 and 30. Visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709 for specific times.

The auction will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the Beck Event Space, 210 South Independence Street, Harrisonville, Missouri. Online bidding will be available to those who make arrangements a week in advance.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

