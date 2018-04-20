Kansas City Chiefs And Ticketmaster Extend Partnership As The Team Transitions To Digital Ticketing For All Arrowhead Stadium Events

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arrowhead Events will utilize digital tickets to streamline venue operations and security, reduce fraud, and help simplify the overall ticketing experience. Fans will now be able to access verified tickets on their mobile device, download them to a digital wallet, receive personalized event notifications, and enjoy faster venue entry.

In 2017, over 800,000 tickets and parking passes at Arrowhead were transferred digitally among fans, a number that was at just 40,000 in 2011, demonstrating the significant growth in fans' desire to manage their tickets via their mobile devices.

Ticketmaster and the Kansas City Chiefs have been partners since 1989.

"Our number one priority has always been ensuring that fans have the best experience possible at Arrowhead Stadium," said Mark Donovan, President of the Kansas City Chiefs. "For nearly 30 years, Ticketmaster has been a strong and trusted ticketing and technology partner, supporting our team and fan base in countless ways. Now with this new, extended partnership, fans will have the best, most seamless experience to date."

"Whether it's cheering on the Chiefs or seeing their favorite artists play live, we're providing fans with the easiest, most enjoyable live event experiences possible," said Greg Economou, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sports for Ticketmaster, North America. "By utilizing top of the line technology, Ticketmaster's extended deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and Arrowhead Events will benefit fans by creating a personalized experience and preventing the spread of fake tickets, and will provide the club with increased insights into the ticketing lifecycle and fan preferences."

Additional Background Information

In 2017, Ticketmaster and the National Football League extended their partnership , paving the way for the first league-wide fully digital ticketing system in sports. Ticketmaster will power the NFL's official ticketing marketplace for primary and resale tickets, and provide teams with real-time insights and analytics to better serve their fans.

