Kansas City Chiefs Name Hyperice Official Recovery Technology Partner

Tapping into the highly-engaged fanbase, Chiefs Kingdom, the Chiefs and Hyperice see opportunities to educate more people on technologies used by the pros and inspire them to improve their own mobility and overall wellness. Fans will also gain behind the scenes access into players' training routines including preparation for game day, and Hyperice will be integrated into the Chiefs' team-themed fitness center, Chiefs Fit. Chiefs Fit is a 37,000 square foot state-of-the-art health, wellness and recovery facility that will open in Spring 2021 at Regency Park Shopping Center in Overland Park, Kansas.

"Today's announcement doubles down on our existing partnerships with the NFL and individually with Patrick Mahomes as we look to champion the importance of recovery technology for Chiefs players and fans alike," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "We now have the opportunity to positively affect players' career longevity, while introducing the Chiefs' fanbase to tools and technologies that will help them move better."

To kick off this partnership, players will now have access to the award-winning Hypervolt Plus for gametime recovery via branded HyperTank carts, in addition to custom Hyperice installations throughout the training and locker rooms for players and staff.

"Physical health and recovery are key components to any team's success, and we are very excited to be the first NFL team to partner with Hyperice, the industry leader in recovery technology and equipment," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder and his team have long relied on the technology and tools provided by Hyperice to help our players prepare for – and endure – the rigors of a long football season. In addition to welcoming Hyperice to our stadium and our practice facility, we're thrilled to be bringing Hyperice technology and equipment to Chiefs Fit as we help Chiefs Kingdom experience the benefits that Hyperice technology is already offering our players."

Super Bowl MVP and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes invested in Hyperice when joining the global brand as a Hyperice Athlete Ambassador in 2020 . As part of the partnership, Mahomes will serve as the focal point in marketing and advocating this partnership on and off the field.

"Hyperice is an integral part of my training, game day warmup, and recovery," said Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. "Now that Hyperice is an official partner of Chiefs, it's great for fans to recognize Hyperice as the technology we utilize for recovery."

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions.

