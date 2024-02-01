KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PREPARE FOR ANOTHER CHAMPIONSHIP ON HELLAS' MATRIX HELIX® TURF SYSTEM

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth time in the last five years, the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the NFL's most prestigious championship game. The Chiefs continue to demonstrate that "practice makes perfect," and Hellas is proud to be the choice provider of the practice field turf system for the Kansas City Chiefs at the Griffon Indoor Sports Complex.

Hellas also installed the turf system at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center—home of the Las Vegas Raiders practice facility—where the Chiefs will prepare for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center features the same Matrix Helix® monofilament turf system as the Chiefs' practice field.

"Matrix Helix® turf installed by Hellas almost feels like you're kicking on grass." Kansas City Kicker Harrison Butker Post this

Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker has always enjoyed kicking the football on Matrix Helix turf stating, "It almost feels like you're kicking on grass." The Matrix Helix monofilament turf system the Chiefs practice on can also be found at 12 other NFL team practice facilities and five NFL stadiums.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played on Matrix Helix turf at Whitehouse High School in Texas, and recently, his alma mater Texas Tech University converted their field at Jones AT&T Stadium to a Hellas Matrix Helix Turf System.

Hellas President and CEO Reed J. Seaton said, "The Chiefs are a tremendous franchise that continues to raise the bar in the game of football. We are proud to support them in the championship game versus the San Francisco 49ers."

Michelle Kuhns, Central Region Vice President for Hellas said, "The Chiefs are truly a first-class organization. The Kansas City Chiefs wanted the best playing surface for their players, and they have it. There is nothing better in the industry."

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers for the second time in four years at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11th.

The Kansas City Chiefs Football Club, Inc. is located in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs compete in the National Football League and are 2-time champions. For more information go to Chiefs.com.

Allegiant Stadium is located in Paradise, Nevada near the Las Vegas strip and is home of the Las Vegas Raiders. This 65,000-seat stadium with retractable doors is located on 62 acres of land west of Mandalay Bay. Hellas installed a removable synthetic turf field at Allegiant Stadium, which uses the Hellas SoftTop® Matrix Helix® turf system for UNLV collegiate home games and high school events. Hellas is the Official Artificial Turf Provider for the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. For more information go to raiders.com

Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada, is the Raiders' headquarters and practice facility. The center includes a three-story, 135,000-square-foot office area, along with a 150,000-square-foot field house that houses one-and-a-half indoor football fields. There are three outdoor football fields and a 50,000-square-foot performance center.

About Hellas – Located in Austin, Texas, Hellas is the largest vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. In addition to completing hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, Hellas has also installed fields at game day or practice facilities for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, and Green Bay Packers. Fields for the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles are coming soon. Hellas has multiple offices located around the world. For more information about Hellas and its industry-leading turf solutions, please visit Hellas.com

See video link below to view Harrison Butker commenting on kicking on Matrix Helix turf by Hellas.

https://www.chiefs.com/video/harrison-butker-i-think-i-just-got-a-little-bit-more-angry-every-kick-week-2-pre

Texas Tech University – Established in 1923, and called Texas Technological College until 1969, it is the main institution of the five-institution Texas Tech University System . Texas Tech University offers degrees in more than 150 courses of study through 13 colleges and hosts 60 research centers and institutes. The University's student enrollment is the sixth-largest in Texas with over 40,000 students annually. For more information on its athletics programs visit texastech.com.

