Kansas City Chiefs Score a Finance Touchdown with Yavrio for Open Banking

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Chiefs, a perennial NFL powerhouse, today announced they have deployed Yavrio's open banking solution within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central to streamline bank reconciliation and achieve real-time visibility into their financial operations.

As part of the organization's ongoing efforts to modernize finance, the Chiefs enhanced their Dynamics 365 Business Central environment with Yavrio's secure bank connectivity, eliminating manual file handling and obsolete reconciliation processes. Prior to the implementation, the accounting team routinely downloaded files, logged into external bank portals, and manually reconciled balances, a process that slowed month-end close and introduced unnecessary risk.

"Every week we were downloading files, logging into different bank portals, and manually checking balances. It was tedious; it created room for mistakes and slowed down our month-end process," said Sherri Lathrop, Director of Accounting for the Kansas City Chiefs.

By integrating directly with Business Central, Yavrio enabled:

Live bank connectivity for accurate, real-time cash visibility

Secure statement imports without any file download/upload

Automated reconciliation to speed up transaction matching and reduce errors

"The setup was straightforward. Yavrio worked seamlessly with our Dynamics environment, and we were up and running quickly without disrupting our existing processes," said Matt Schulte, Accounting Manager.

Since going live, the Chiefs have seen a 25% reduction in reconciliation time, eliminated reliance on unsecured CSV files, and achieved near-instant visibility into cash position across all accounts.

"Now everything we need is in Business Central. We've eliminated the need for CSV files, our reconciliation process is quicker, and we can see our cash position in real time. It's reduced the amount of manual work we are required to perform," said Brian Dunn, VP of Accounting and Controller.

With millions of financial transactions flowing through a professional sports franchise every year, from ticket sales to sponsorship settlements, the combination of Business Central and Yavrio's open banking connectivity enables the Chiefs to operate with the speed, accuracy, and control expected of elite organizations both on and off the field.

