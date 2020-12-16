Kansas City Company TiScrubs Partners with NFLPA for Winning Combination

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Natalie Busch was volunteering with NFL players for TeamSmile, a charity that her husband, Dr. Bill Busch, started in Kansas City years ago, she had a specific question: Why isn't someone making great medical scrubs that fit health professionals like uniforms fit professional athletes?

Busch did some research, and it turns out she was on to something. In celebrating its ninth year in business, her company, TiScrubs is proud to launch the first officially licensed medical scrubs collection with the NFL Players Association via its licensing and marketing arm, NFL Players Inc.

The women's and men's scrubs feature artwork representing star quarterbacks popping out of the chest pocket, including Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson. Other styles showcase the names and numbers of other popular active players, including Ezekiel Elliott, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and George Kittle among others. The player scrubs collection is targeted to frontline healthcare workers who have been in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic since day one.

Women's Collections can be seen here/Men's Collections can be seen here

"We started with a mission to create scrubs that would actually fit and not just hang from a body," Busch said. "We named them for the element Titanium (Ti). We wanted to create something that reflected that element—lightweight, yet strong; cut for athletes but forgiving all at once. Our fabrics and patterns move with the human form more than the typical cotton numbers you see at a hospital plus they are moisture-wicking, like a real athletic uniform."

A former marketing strategist at Hallmark in Kansas City, Busch knew there was an opportunity for the company to both grow and not take itself so seriously. While her husband was the expert in what medical professionals need, her witty and conversational branding efforts were vital in expanding the business.

"We began this business when there were very few people making scrubs. Now, you've got to stand out. Our customer service and turnaround times are the absolute best in the business," Busch said. "Plus, we are injecting some serious fun into this product and our marketing. You must have humor to function as a medical professional. Our web site is easy-to-shop and fresh, and now we can make anything from conservative solids to wild custom prints. Plus, I think people like supporting a small business run by a female CEO."

TiScrubs is on a mission to help busy medical professionals by creating the best-looking and best-performing athletic-inspired performance wear scrubs on the market, coupled with exceptional customer service. The company donates a portion of all sales to TeamSmile®, a non-profit organization that partners pro sports teams and dental professionals to provide free dental care to underserved kids in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.tiscrubs.com.

The National Football League Players Association ("NFLPA") is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players' interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement ("CBA") with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 NFL season.

NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the NFLPA, connects businesses to the power of NFL players. NFL Players Inc. creates customized business solutions for partners, through licensing, marketing strategy and player activations. For more information, please visit nflpa.com/players.

