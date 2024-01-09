Kansas City Current Announces Multi-Year Front-of-Kit Partnership with United Way of Greater Kansas City

Kansas City Current

09 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

United Way logo to be displayed prominently on the front of Kansas City Current kits beginning with the 2024 season, in addition to remaining club's Official Charity Partner

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Current announced a multi-year agreement with United Way of Greater Kansas City as the club's new front-of-kit partner. The United Way brand will appear across the front of the Current's primary and secondary kits for all regular season and postseason matches starting in 2024.

"We are excited to kick off our inaugural season in the first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional team in the world with United Way of Greater Kansas City as the KC Current's new front-of-kit partner," said founder and co-owner Angie Long. "This was a crucial decision for our club and we are thrilled with the outcome. This is a true partnership – one that is unlike any other in sports partnerships nationally and perhaps, globally."

"We have been so fortunate to have United Way of Greater Kansas City as our Official Charity Partner, so it was a natural extension to continue breaking the mold and building upon our relationship with them as the front-of-kit partner in 2024," said founder and co-owner Chris Long. "We believe in the direction that they wanted to take this partnership, to drive even greater impact and enhance the work that both our groups are doing to support the community. We can't wait for the club to sport United Way alongside the Current crest on our kits. This is just the beginning of so much more to come for these two organizations."

United Way of Greater Kansas City will remain the Current's Official Charity Partner. This new alliance will capitalize on United Way's proven and trusted track record and allow the Kansas City Current to further their community engagement efforts. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in this partnership to have a lasting impact in Kansas City. Through point-of-sale round up opportunities at CPKC Stadium with merchandise and concessions, fans will help United Way of Greater Kansas City continue to support more than 600 local non-profits, providing a world of opportunities for improving health, enhancing educational opportunity, and empowering economic mobility for the one in three Kansas Citians who rely on United Way's support each year.

Like the hundreds of Kansas City companies who partner with United Way, KC Current plans to leverage United Way's expertise to amplify community engagement strategies and projects that will have a lasting impact. KC Current will partner on volunteer opportunities and donate a portion of ticket and kit sales to United Way.

"Kansas City Current is creating transformational change in our community. The organization embodies United Way's mission to inspire and enable a generation of Waymakers, raising the bar for partnership and unleashing limitless opportunities," said Chris Rosson, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Kansas City. "When we pull the best pieces of who we are together, nothing is impossible. Working together we can build a stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient community for us all. This new partnership will allow us to reach a new audience and bring even greater impact to our community. We're beyond proud to collaborate with the Current."

The full Kansas City Current kit lineup for the 2024 season, featuring the United Way logo, will be revealed and go on sale in the coming weeks.

Fans can also look forward to future collaborative projects between the Current and United Way that will allow them to get involved in the community.

About the Kansas City Current 

Founded in December 2020, the Kansas City Current is led by the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes. The team competes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Kansas City Current announced plans for the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women's soccer team with expected completion in 2024. To receive periodic updates on the new Kansas City Current Stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park, visit here to sign-up for more information or to stay connected.

About United Way of Greater Kansas City

 At United Way of Greater Kansas City, our mission is to inspire and enable a movement of Waymakers™ (what we call our change agents) to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every member of our community. We do this by: mobilizing people and resources and investing them in the highest-impact nonprofits and programs addressing community need in all six counties; and by engineering smart, sustainable solutions both short- and long-term community challenges in collaboration with the public, private and philanthropic sectors. Every year, one in three Kansas Citians find help through the United Way, and we continue to develop new and innovative ways to connect residents to the services, support and resources they need.

