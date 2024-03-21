Kansas City Firms Partner to Help Create the World's First Stadium Dedicated to Professional Women's Soccer

Kansas City Current's new home, CPKC Stadium, is the world's first venue designed and dedicated to a professional women's sports team courtesy of Kansas City Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When the Kansas City Current kicked off their first game of the season on Saturday, it marked a major milestone for women's professional sports. Not only was it the first time the professional women's soccer team played on their new home turf, CPKC Stadium, but it was the first time any professional sports team in the world played in a stadium designed and built exclusively for women. Kansas City based firms including Generator Studio, Dimensional Innovations, Monarch Build, JE Dunn Construction and Henderson Engineers all played a role in the design and delivery of the stadium.

CPKC Stadium, courtesy of Kansas City Current

Located on Berkley Riverfront along the Missouri River, the $120 million state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone towards equal player opportunities in professional sports. The 11,500-capacity stadium serves as a dedication towards supporting women in sports and a world-class destination committed to inclusivity and providing a venue for female athletes to take center stage.

"Our vision was to create a player-first experience while equally prioritizing fans," said Angie and Chris Long, Founders and Co-Owners of the Kansas City Current. "Not only did our Kansas City-based project partners help bring that vision to life, but they elevated it to create an experience unrivaled in professional sports."

The Kansas City-based firms that partnered on CPKC Stadium include female-led design, engineering, and construction team members.

Generator Studio , the architect of record, was responsible for the architectural and interior design. Generator worked closely with the ownership group and collective team to forge a venue focused on the athletes, embodying the spirit and energy of Kansas City to create an inclusive experience that is welcoming to all.

Dimensional Innovations (DI) provided comprehensive signage and wayfinding, branded graphics and design elements, as well as a variety of sponsorship activations throughout the stadium, including exterior and rooftop signage. DI helped serve as a brand guardian to ensure KC Current branded elements flowed seamlessly from the stadium's entry point through exit, and everywhere in between.

General construction was a joint venture partnership between Monarch Build and JE Dunn Construction , responsible for all preconstruction and construction phases of the project, including management of cost and schedule control and installation of a natural grass, FIFA quality pitch and sub-air aeration system. Engineer of Record, Henderson Engineers , provided architectural lighting, audio-video, electrical, fire and life safety, mechanical, plumbing, security, and telecom design services.

For more information about CPKC Stadium, click here .

MEDIA CONTACT

AgencyPR

Erica Langendorff

[email protected]

Generator Studio

Bailey Conklin

[email protected]

SOURCE Dimensional Innovations