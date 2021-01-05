Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care Selects Delta Care Rx to Provide Quality, Cost-Effective Pharmaceutical Care

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, one of the largest and most respected mission-driven hospices in America's heartland, has joined the growing family of community-based hospices utilizing pharmacy benefit management (PBM) leader Delta Care Rx for its hospice pharmaceutical care, benefit management and various workflow innovation needs.

Under the recently executed agreement, Delta Care Rx will provide a local prescription medication access program with home delivery, electronic prescribing, on-demand pharmacist consults, technology for remote patient care and on-site inpatient unit dispensing services to Kansas City Hospice, which cares for several hundred patients each day across the Greater Kansas City Metropolitan Area.

"With two hospice houses in our service area — NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO, and the Kansas City Hospice House™ in Kansas City, MO — Delta Care's Inpatient Innovations places a remote Delta Care dispensing pharmacy right in our clinical area, providing on-demand access to the most commonly used prescription medications. This is necessary to ensure we can expertly manage our patients' pain and other symptoms," said David S. Wiley, President & CEO of Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care.

"As innovators and pharmacists dedicated to serving only hospice and serious illness providers, Delta Care Rx welcomes the opportunity to partner with Kansas City Hospice to support its comprehensive mission across its Missouri and Kansas markets," stated Drew Mihalyo, Pharm D, President of Delta Care Rx.

"Operating in a highly competitive market for hospice and palliative care, our admissions and patient care teams need a pharmacy provider that can provide expert assistance 24/7/365 and provide technological innovations that allow our nurses and other caregivers to spend more time providing hands-on patient care and less time on managing the patient's electronic medical record," Wiley added. "And in an age of greater focus on federal and state regulatory oversight, Delta Care's digital tools ensure our staff can handle compliance responsibilities efficiently."

"For Delta Care, every new partner is an opportunity to learn how best to support quality, efficient care at the bedside," said Helen New, Delta Care's National Director of Client Strategy. "With a respected provider like Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, our always-on pharmacists are eager to contribute to their important mission to bring expert care, peace of mind, comfort, guidance, and hope to people who are affected by life-limiting illness or by grief."

Wiley added, "Switching pharmacy providers was a major decision for our organization. We hosted a detailed request-for-proposal process and carefully reviewed a number of solutions. Our selection team unanimously chose Delta Care Rx because of Delta Care's ability to customize a pharmaceutical care program specific to our needs. We believe this decision will help us continue to provide the expert, compassionate care for which we are known."

About Kansas City Hospice

Celebrating 40 years of service this year, Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care is at the forefront of how individuals should be cared for at the end of life, and how grieving families should be supported. Every dollar donated stays right here in Kansas City to help local families. Its mission is to bring expert care, peace of mind, comfort, guidance, and hope to people who are affected by life-limiting illness or by grief.

About Delta Care Rx

Delta Care Rx ( www.deltacarerx.com ) transforms and improves the hospice pharmacy sector through business transparency, innovation, extreme customer service, and the maintenance of vital community-pharmacy relationships. As a pharmacist-owned, privately held provider, Delta Care sets the industry benchmark for pharmacy benefit management, mail order pharmacy options, on-demand pharmacist services and hospice-tailored electronic prescribing. In addition, Delta Care offers electronic tools, including cutting-edge telehealth technology, to improve the quality of patient care and simplify essential workflow and ordering processes within hospice settings.

