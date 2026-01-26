Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Jan 26, 2026, 19:35 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share, on Jan. 26, 2026. The dividend will be payable on Feb. 11, 2026, to stockholders of record on Feb. 5, 2026.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

- ### -

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Kansas City Life Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded net income of $3.2 million or $0.33 per share in the third quarter of 2025, up from net income of $1.3...

Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on Oct. 27, 2025. The dividend will be...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics