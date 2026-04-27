Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

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Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Apr 27, 2026, 21:07 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share on April 27, 2026. The dividend will be payable on May 13, 2026, to stockholders of record on May 7, 2026.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

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